As per a sports story in the April 23 edition, Carrie Bert is the Senior Woman Administrator in athletics at Eastern Mennonite University - not the Senior Women's Administrator. She is the senior woman on staff. The Daily News-Record regrets the error.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Coronavirus Coverage Free To Read
To help keep the community informed about critical developments during the current coronavirus crisis, The Daily News-Record has temporarily opened free access to all articles related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its local, regional and national impacts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular Articles
Articles
- Sunnyside Confirms Second COVID-19 Case Among Employees
- Heritage Oaks Regulars, City Residents Debate Future Of Amenity
- Two Deaths Rattle Dayton
- Local School Divisions Bracing For Less Funding
- $5.4 Million In Federal Funds Available For HDPT
- Community Applauds Sentara RMH Staff
- Accordius Health Death Toll Now At 13
- Bridgewater’s Pro Football Hopefuls Face Fewer Opportunities
- Hitting Pause On HHS2 Construction Will Have Costs
- 'These Residents Are Like Family'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.