PENN LAIRD — Spotswood guard Carmelo Pacheco stood in the corner near the 3-point lane late in the first half as a pass from a teammate slipped through his legs.
Pacheco, switching to the defensive end, ran up the court with his hands raised in frustration. “Don’t let it happen again” was the message at halftime, he said later.
And it didn’t, as the Blazers got untracked after intermission and won a Valley District battle over visiting Broadway 46-38.
Pacheco had 14 of his 16 points in the second half and Rob Smith added 16 points as Spotswood improved to 11-4 overall and 4-1 in the Valley District.
“We played with a little more cohesion on offense” in the second half, said Chad Edwards, the veteran coach for the Blazers. “Five guys run the same offense. That was the emphasis at halftime.”
“It probably wasn’t a beautiful game for spectators,” he added.
Broadway (12-5, 3-2), led on offense by Ben Alderfer with 10 points, trailed by just one before Ryan High of Spotswood made a layup with 4:55 left in the fourth quarter for a 30-27 lead.
Pacheco then connected on a trey for a 33-27 bulge with 4:15 to go.
“He hit a big shot,” Broadway coach Dwight Walton said of that Pacheco trey. “That was a big shot.”
The lead was extended to 35-28 on two free throws by Pacheco with 4:10 remaining. Spotswood’s Rob Smith — after a Broadway turnover — made it 37-28 a few seconds later with a basket.
The Blazers led 44-34 in the final minute before some late free throws by Broadway made the final score closer than it seemed.
“Coach told us at halftime to play at our pace,” Pacheco said. “We had to grind this game out. We just kept encouraging each other.”
A sophomore, Pacheco had a rough first half with just two points and the miscommunication on the one play with his teammate.
“Coach told me to keep shooting and not get frustrated,” he said.
Broadway let a first-half lead slip away but Walton was not discouraged — even after spending several minutes with his team after the game.
“I am pleased with our effort and focus,” he said. “We definitely wanted to control possessions. It came down to two of three possessions” down the stretch.
There were four lead changes in the third quarter.
Pacheco hit a 3-pointer to give Spotswood a 24-23 advantage with 3:30 left in the third frame.
Broadway later led 25-24 and then Nate Tinnell of the Gobblers made a nifty reverse layup with 1:30 left in the quarter to make it 27-24.
A layup by Smith of the host Blazers cut the margin to 27-26 going into the final frame.
That was a big change from the first half, as the Gobblers controlled the tempo.
The host Blazers led 9-4 after the first quarter, following a layup late in the stanza from senior forward Traevan Williams.
Spotswood led 11-6 early in the second quarter after a basket by guard Smith.
But the Blazers were called for a double dribble a few minutes later and then Pacheco shot an airball with 3:40 left in the first half.
Broadway, with a methodical pace on offense, took advantage of the miscues.
Alderfer, a senior forward, scored a field goal with 46.6 seconds left in the second quarter. He later made two free throws to trim the margin to 14-13.
Then a shot by Caleb Williams gave the Gobblers momentum going into the halftime break — and a 15-14 lead.
But Spotswood played well as a team after intermission — especially Pacheco.
“We have everyone in new roles,” said Edwards, who lost several key seniors. “It has taken us awhile” to come together. But that is what they did on Friday night against Broadway.
