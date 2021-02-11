It came in a nontraditional way, but Spotswood is advancing to the Region 3C title game.
The Trailblazers were set to play Charlottesville in the regional semifinals on Thursday, but the Black Knights announced just hours before the game that their season was over.
Charlottesville played Brookville in the quarterfinals on Monday and a Bees player tested positive for COVID-19 two days later. As a result, the Black Knights are forced to quarantine for two weeks.
As a result, the Trailblazers advance to the championship game to face Liberty Christian Academy. That game is set for 2 p.m. today at LCA.
Spotswood is paced by junior guard Carmelo Pacheco, who is averaging 25.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per contest while also dishing out three assists.
He has 597 points in his career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.