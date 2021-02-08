PENN LAIRD — Looking back at some of the past teams that have come through, Spotswood veteran boys basketball coach Chad Edwards said each one has had different features that makes it an elite squad in its own unique way.
And with this year’s squad ― a gritty group that has battled through the coronavirus pandemic and dealt with multiple setbacks throughout the regular season — he said that he believes the strength of the team is, well, it’s strength.
“The thing we’ve been allowed to do the most from last offseason to now is lift weights,” Edwards said. “Guys are more excited to do that, more committed to do that and I think it shows. We’re a team full of forwards, in my opinion and our work in the weight room has just paid off. We’re having to play a little differently than we have in the past and the kids have embraced it.”
The Trailblazers showed off their strength and depth on Monday and used a 10-0 run in the second quarter to pull away for a 49-29 throttling of Wilson Memorial in the Region 3C boys basketball quarterfinals at SHS.
The Trailblazers have now won five in a row overall, including last week’s victory over rival Turner Ashby in the Valley District championship game. Spotswood will travel to Charlottesville on Wednesday for the regional semifinals.
“Tonight was similar to TA in the fact that you had a collection of forwards defending a collection of guards,” Edwards said. “That matchup keeps me up late at night. The kids just did a really good job absorbing the game plan and executing it. [Wilson Memorial] is a talented team. [Green Hornets point guard] Jaziel [Mensah] is fantastic, [Finn Irving] is a heck of a player, Jaxon Hartman is a heck of a player. That combination of guards is similar to TA except they’re a bit bigger and stronger. It was a tough matchup for us.”
Carmelo Pacheco led the Trailblazers (6-1) with 19 points while Jaden Shifflett had 11, Jowan Whittaker Ortiz had six and Connor Williams finished with five. Irving had 12 for the Green Hornets while Mensah chipped in with five.
“My goal at the beginning of every year is to be the team that improves the most from beginning to end,” Edwards said. “We want to be playing our best basketball at the end of the year. This team is doing that as well as any team that I’ve coached. What you’re seeing is guys have improved, they’re getting better and getting comfortable in their roles. Every night out, it’s kind of a different guy. … This is a fun team to coach and I’m really proud of them.”
WILSON MEMORIAL (29) — Hartman 0 0-0 0, Mensah 2 0-0 5, Carter 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Podgorski 0 0-0 0, Armstrong 0 0-0 0, Wright 0 0-0 0, Lavender 0 0-0 0, Freeman 0 0-0 0, Mundie 0 0-0 0, Briseno 2 0-0 4, Irving 5 0-0 12, Schatz 2 0-0 5. Totals 11 0-1 29.
SPOTSWOOD (49) — Pacheco 9 0-2 19, Whittaker Ortiz 2 2-2 6, Williams 2 1-1 5, Shifflett 5 1-1 11, Moomaw 1 0-0 2, Simmons 1 0-0 2, Fornadel 0 0-0 0, Harding 2 0-0 4, Lawrence 0 0-0 0, Craig 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 4-10 49.
Wilson Memorial 13 4 8 4—29
Spotswood 14 10 17 8—49
3-Point Goals — Wilson Memorial 4 (Irving 2, Schatz, Mensah), Spotswood (Pacheco).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.