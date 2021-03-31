Two city/county cheer teams will advance to regional competition.
Both Spotswood and Broadway will advance to next week's Region 3C championships after bringing the regular season to a close on Wednesday evening.
The Gobblers won the final meet of the regular season with a 228-point performance to narrowly edged the host Trailblazers (224.5), Turner Ashby (192), Harrisonburg (163) and Rockbridge County (159.5).
While Broadway won the individual meet on Wednesday, Spotswood took home the Valley District regular-season title with a team score of 492. Broadway (465) finished second and the Knights came in at No. 3.
Both the Gobblers and Trailblazers will now advance to the Region 3C competition cheer championships on April 10 at Fluvanna County.
In other prep sports Wednesday:
Prep Volleyball
Rockbridge County 3, Waynesboro 0: Jaydyn Clemmer had 15 kills, 17 digs and an ace as Rockbridge County swept Waynesboro 25-6, 25-6, 25-7 on the road to clinch the Valley District regular-season title.
Krissy Whitesell and McKenzie Burch combined for 39 assists for the Wildcats (12-0) while Whitesell also had six kills.
Aiyana Cooper added six kills and a pair of blocks while Maddie Dahl added eight kills and three blocks.
Tinnell Suffers Torn ACL
Broadway standout Nate Tinnell suffered a torn ACL in Tuesday's 21-14 loss to Harrisonburg, sources told the Daily News-Record on Wednesday.
Tinnell, a multi-sport athlete for the Gobblers who shines at receiver and linebacker in football, suffered the injury in the fourth quarter and continued to play in a gritty effort to try and keep Broadway's postseason hopes alive against the rival Blue Streaks.
Tinnell is committed to play football next year at Emory and Henry in southwest Virginia.
