PENN LAIRD — There’s something different about postseason basketball.
And despite the fact that Spotswood had already clinched the No. 1 spot in the Region 3C tournament before Monday’s Valley District semifinal against Harrisonburg, the six seniors on the Trailblazers roster said the playoffs bring out a different mentality.
“With this being the first playoff game, I think it really sunk in for all of us that Friday could be our last game,” Spotswood guard Lexi Bennington-Horton said. “I feel like that’s what’s keeping everyone going and everyone motivated to do better every night.”
No. 1 Spotswood used a 23-2 run across the first and second quarters to take control and never looked back en route to a 57-25 rout of No. 3 Harrisonburg in Penn Laird.
The Trailblazers will host No. 2 Turner Ashby in the district title game Wednesday.
“There’s excitement during the regular season but I feel like once it gets to the postseason, everyone locks in more and gets more excited, pumped,” said Bennington-Horton. “Any night could be our last night. We want to go all the way.”
Stephanie Ouderkirk, the favorite to win Valley District Player of the Year for a second straight season, finished with a double-double of 19 points and 19 rebounds for SHS.
But it was freshman Zoli Khalil, who came off the bench and scored 10 points, that Trailblazers coach Chris Dodson was most impressed with after the blowout win.
“To come out and get a third win over these guys, it brings a lot of happiness,” said Dodson, who was honored for his 400th career victory which came earlier this season. “We saw growth. Zoli came of age tonight. She was the best player on the floor all night long. She was very good.”
Spotswood hadn’t played since its regular-season finale on Feb. 12 at Broadway.
Dodson said the Trailblazers used the extended break to focus on themselves.
“In the time we had off, we scouted the entire district and the entire region,” Dodson said. “The girls did that themselves. … Often times, in our program especially, we focus so much on other teams and what their tendencies are, we forgot we can mold and fix our group more than anything. We really spent four days fixing us. It was a great break.”
Ouderkirk’s double-double is just the start of what could be a strong postseason run.
“The offense is always going to be important, but the defense has to be consistent,” said Ouderkirk, who was also the VHSL Class 3 Player of the Year last season. “We work on it every single day. We just have to get better and continue to be ready for other teams.”
The Blue Streaks (9-13) were led by Mariah Cain and Nisha Farmer with five points each. They’ll travel to take on William Fleming in the Region 5D quarterfinals Friday.
“This is the second season,” Dodson said. “We did what we could do in the first 22 games. Now we have a two-game series for the next trophy that’s available for us. We have to take care of that. Every step of the way, we are playing for something.”
Bennington-Horton added 12 points for the Trailblazers (21-2) in the victory.
With one postseason win down for Spotswood, she said she’s hopeful for many more.
“To us, a championship is a championship, whether it’s district or states,” Bennington-Horton said. “We want it. We aren’t going to take any game lightly.”
Harrisonburg 4 4 10 7—25
Spotswood 16 12 18 11—57
HARRISONBURG (25) — Tirado 2 0-0 4, Waid 1 1-1 3, Stuart 1 0-0 2, Muncy 1 0-0 2, Blosser 1 0-0 2, Cain 2 1-2 5, Manson 0 0-0 0, Garcia 1 0-0 2, Lemon 0 0-0 0, Farmer 2 1-1 5. Totals 11 3-4 25.
SPOTSWOOD (57) — Bennington-Horton 6 0-0 12, Freeze 0 0-0 0, Weaver 0 2-2 2, Branner 4 0-0 9, Adkins 1 0-0 3, Khalil 4 1-2 10, Forloines 0 0-0 0, Ouderkirk 8 3-4 19, K. Good 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 6-8 57.
3-Point Goals — Spotswood 2 (Branner, Adkins).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.