Lauren Grindle had 10 kills, Madelyn Williams had 16 assists and Avery Chandler added an impressive 34 digs as Spotswood defeated host Broadway 25-10, 21-25, 25-21 and 25-12 on Monday in high school volleyball.
In other high school sports Monday:
Prep Volleyball
East Rockingham 3, Waynesboro 2: Kate Simpkins had 19 kills, Sarah Smith added 11 and Emma Wigley had 20 digs as East Rockingham won 3-2 over Waynesboro. Bre Dofflemyer chipped in with three blocks and five kills for East Rockingham.
Harrisonburg 3, Culpeper 0: Amelia Mitchell had 15 kills, Ellie Muncy had an all-around game with 12 aces, seven kills and six digs and Maya Waid contributed 18 assists and three aces as Harrisonburg swept Culpeper 25-7, 25-12 and 25-17.
