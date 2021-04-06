Gabby Atwell had 12 kills and Avery Chandler added 21 digs as Spotswood beat Broadway 25-14, 25-12, 25-16 in the Valley District volleyball tournament on Monday.
No. 2 seed Spotswood will now host No. 4 Waynesboro on Wednesday. The Blazers also got 27 assists from Madelyn Williams and eight kills from Lauren Grindle on Monday.
Broadway was paced by Lindsey Wimer with 16 assists, A.C. Swartz with nine kills, Sydney Collins with 13 digs, Alyssa Mongold with three aces and Taylor Suters with two blocks.
In other prep action Monday:
Waynesboro 3, Turner Ashby 1: Amber Witry had 21 digs and nine kills and Cierra Bruce had 15 assists and 17 digs as Waynesboro beat Turner Ashby 25-21, 14-25, 25-23 and 27-25.
Emma Eckard had 11 kills for the Knights, Landon Spotts had nine kills, Leah Kiracofe had four blocks, Sydney Lyons had 20 digs, Lauren Wilburn had 16 digs and Katie Miller had 14 service points for TA.
