Raygan Wade scooped up 16 digs as Spotswood defeated county rival Turner Ashby 17-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-19 in prep volleyball action in Penn Laird on Monday.
Lauren Grindle led the Trailblazers with eight kills while Madelyn Williams dished out 15 assists.
For the Knights, Dani Kunkle had 16 kills while Katie Miller had 16 assists and a trio of aces.
In other prep sports:
Prep Volleyball
Harrisonburg 3, Waynesboro 2: Amelia Mitchell slapped down 33 kills and had four blocks as Harrisonburg earned a 25-17, 24-26, 18-25, 25-13, 15-10 win over Waynesboro at Roger Bergey Court.
Maya Waid dished out 45 assists for the Blue Streaks while Ellie Muncy had 11 kills and eight digs.
- DN-R Sports Desk
