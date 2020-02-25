CROZET - Western Albemarle just made one more play than Spotswood Tuesday night in the Region 3C boys basketball semifinals — and it came at an important time.
"The ball can bounce different ways and tonight it bounced their way one more time than it did our way," said Spotswood coach Chad Edwards. "Our season ends in a similar fashion two years in a row. There's no doubt that it's painful."
With 11 seconds to play in overtime, Spotswood's Ryan High knocked down two free throws to even the score and set up a potential second overtime. But after Western's Riley Prichard drove the length of the floor and sent a floater long, Western's Henry Sullivan leapt up and connected on a putback to give Western the thrilling 56-54 win and a state tournament berth.
"Our first-shot defense was on point," a frustrated Edwards said. "Colton Good really defended their point guard well and forced him into a fadeaway baseline jumper. Then they just tipped it in at the buzzer."
Sullivan was a difference-maker in the end, but that final play was a microcosm of the entire game where he'd been a difference-maker all night. Sullivan had 17 points and 12 rebounds while also having a big impact defensively.
"We knew a lot about (Tommy) Mangrum and he's a fine player, one of the better players in the state," Edwards said. "But the big guy, not only did he contribute in scoring, but he blocked a lot of shots too."
The Warriors also got a big lift from Josh Sime underneath as he posted five blocks. That helped the Warriors build a 30-21 halftime lead. Tommy Mangrum scoring nine of his 14 points in the first half while Sullivan had nine of his own.
Spotswood went to work though in the third, and almost immediately put Western on its heels. Western led just 41-40 going into the fourth, the result of a 19-point surge in the third by the Blazers. That was sparked by Melo Pacheco and Rob Smith, who finished with 19 and 11 points, respectively, for the game.
"We talked about it at halftime that they were going to get even more aggressive on the pressing stuff and we didn't handle it real well in the third quarter," said Western coach Darren Maynard. "But we bounced back and handled it better down the stretch."
In the closing minutes, Smith scored a bucket off a Western turnover with 2:15 to play that put Spotswood up 49-48. Then Ryan High hit one of two free throws to make it 50-48.
Sullivan came up with his first clutch putback when he scored with 1:10 left to make it 50-50. Spotswood then melted a minute off the clock to get that last shot, a short jumper that came up short as the buzzer sounded.
In overtime, the teams traded points before Spotswood again looked to melt the clock with Western up 54-52. This time, the set play worked well and Ryan High drew the foul. He calmly knocked down the first free throw and then tied it with the second despite a Western timeout intended to ice him. Off the make, Western didn't call a timeout. Instead, Prichard raced the length of the floor and set the stage for Sullivan's game-winner.
"I'm proud of our fight," Edwards said. "They really played a high-level second half. It would have been easy to be demoralized [at half]. We regrouped and played well in the second half. I'm proud of that."
The loss ends' Spotswood's season while Western will face Liberty Christian Academy in the Region 3C title game.
"I told them it hurts," Edwards said. "The reason I coach them so hard is the line between winning and losing at this time of the year is so fine. Maybe some of our younger guys will better understand my intensity on a daily basis. Tonight, the ball bounced Western's way one more time than it did ours. It's a couple of years in a row that we've had this feeling. It's agonizing and gut-wrenching."
