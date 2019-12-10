CHARLOTTESVILLE — In Charlottesville, Spotswood completed a season sweep of non-district opponent Albemarle and stayed unbeaten to start the season with a gritty 48-35 win.
Stephanie Ouderkirk led the Trailblazers (3-0) with a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds.
In other prep sports Tuesday:
Girls Basketball
Fort Defiance 27, Stonewall Jackson 20: Jordan Schulz had six points as Fort Defiance grinded out a 27-20 non-district win over Stonewall Jackson in Don Landes Gymnasium.
Kiersten Ransome, Brianna Allen and Meredith Lloyd added five points apiece for the Indians (3-1) in the victory while Adriana Shields chipped in with four.
For the Generals (1-3), Kylene Franklin had six points while Mya Councill had five and Eli Dellinger finished with four.
Stuarts Draft 61, Waynesboro 25: Hadley May poured in 25 points as Stuarts Draft won its second straight with a 61-25 rout of rival Waynesboro at WHS.
Madi Armentrout added nine points for the Cougars (2-1) while Megan Fretwell had eight.
Buffalo Gap 54, Bath County 22: Amaya Lucas scored 20 points as Buffalo Gap cruised to a 54-22 non-district road win over Bath County.
Kyleigh Shifflett added 11 points for the Bison (3-1).
Boys Basketball
Fort Defiance 46, Stonewall Jackson 33: In Quicksburg, Ryan Cook scored 18 points as Fort Defiance pulled away for a 46-33 non-district victory over Stonewall Jackson.
Jerry Horning added 12 points for the Indians (1-3) while Vincent Sipe had seven.
For the Generals (1-4), Michael Stout had 10 points and Tucker Dorman had nine.
Buffalo Gap 79, Bath County 13: In Swoope, Tanner Rivenburg scored 16 points as Buffalo Gap won its third game in a row with a 79-13 non-district rout of Bath County.
Blake Holden added 12 points in the win for the Bison (3-1).
Strasburg 60, Warren County 49: Kamryn Pangle scored 17 points and Derek Fox added 16 as Strasburg held on for a 60-49 non-district road win over Warren County.
Craig Pangle added 12 points for the Rams (2-1) in the victory.
Clarke County 64, Berkeley Springs 34: Jacob Weddle had 14 points as Clarke County picked up its first win with a 64-34 non-district rout of Berkeley Springs in Berryville.
Colby Childs and Volkan Ergen added 10 points apiece for the Eagles (1-2) while Trey Trenary had nine and Brendan Moyer finished with eight.
BC’s Clark Earns State Honor
The end of the season continued to bring a bevy of awards for the Bridgewater College football team Tuesday, with the latest going to head coach Michael Clark.
In his 25th season he led the Eagles to the NCAA Division III playoffs and a record of 10-1 - and honors keep coming for the program.
Clark, the winningest active college coach in Virginia, was named the state’s top Division II and III mentor by the Richmond Touchdown Club after leading the Eagles to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship. It’s the sixth time in his career Clark has received the honor.
The Bridgewater coach will have company at the Touchdown Club’s Dudley & Lanier Awards Banquet on Dec. 15. Eagles offensive lineman Will Hoffman and linebacker Re’Shaun Myers were named the top players in the state at their positions.
Clark also earned Regional Coach of the Year honors from both the America Football Coaches Association and D3Football.com.
- DN-R Sports Desk
