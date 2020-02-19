PENN LAIRD — Spotswood senior guard MacKenzie Freeze clutched with both hands some personal hardware Wednesday night, holding her plaque after being named first-team All-Valley District in basketball.
But it was team honors that motivated MacKenzie and her coach — and that paid off as the host Blazers scored 15 straight points in the first quarter and defeated Turner Ashby 67-33 for the Valley girls tournament championship.
“It means a lot,” Freeze, who had 12 points, said of her individual honor. “It is really fun to be with this team.”
And the title didn’t mean any less even though the Blazers already knew they would play at home Friday in the Region 3C tourney against Liberty Christian.
“We play every game as a championship,” Freeze said after beating TA. “It was a big game for us.”
Spotswood, the No. 1 seed, is now 22-2 while No. 2 seed Turner Ashby fell to 22-3 with all three losses to the defending state champions.
James Madison-bound senior Stephanie Ouderkirk, named Valley District player of the year, had 25 points for Spotswood while junior Addie Riner led the Knights with 12. “It is always an honor,” Ouderkirk said of her latest hardware.
TA has no seniors on its roster and will host Western Albemarle in the regionals Friday.
Knights mentor Rob Lovell was named district coach of the year, earning praise from Spotswood colleague Chris Dodson — who certainly was more than willing to settle for watching his team cut down the net.
“We really went to work on our zone offense,” said Dodson, in his 17th season in Penn Laird. “Rob is a heck of a coach; there is a reason he is the Valley District coach of the year. He has given us different looks all year; he gave us fits. We emphasized that the first quarter would impact the rest of the night.”
TA junior Alyssa Swartley — like Freeze — also held an individual honor as she was named second-team All-Valley on her 17th birthday. She said the 6-foot-1 Ouderkirk, the player of the year for the second straight season, and her teammates had too much size.
“That definitely took advantage of that,” said Swartley, who had six points.
Ouderkirk averaged 15.7 points and 10.3 rebounds last season as the Blazers went 28-1 and won the Virginia High School League Class 3 title.
“They are very good,” said Lovell, in his 28th season. “I didn’t think it was really a dramatic run (in the first quarter) where we turned the ball over five or six times. To their credit, they went inside to Ouderkirk, who is a tough matchup for anybody. They kind of took advantage of that mismatch inside. To me, I thought that was the story of the game.”
Dodson’s team was winning by 33 points with just a few minutes left when he called a timeout.
The veteran coach said he just wanted to get some reserves into the game — but he also gave some defensive tips during the break.
“That is just Dodson; he is always trying to get us better,” Ouderkirk said. “We just wanted to step on them early and get it rolling. It is really great to win district as a team. Coach Dodson says to be greedy. This game is as important as any.”
The Blazers, who led 55-27 going into the fourth quarter, won both regular-season contests by a wide margin over the Knights.
TA started well Wednesday as Swartley scored an early basket and then her free throw gave the Knights a 5-4 lead midway through the first quarter.
It was pretty much Blazers the rest of the way.
Spotwood scored the last 15 points — with nine by Ouderkirk — of the first quarter to take a 19-5 lead into the second stanza.
It was not a one-person show for the Blazers, who got 16 points from senior forward Madisyn Forloines.
Lexi Bennington-Horton and Freeze had baskets in the closing minutes of the first quarter for Spotswood.
Freeze hit a 3-pointer early in the second quarter to make it 26-7.
The Knights reached double digits on a nice inside move by Leah Kiracofe, a second-team All-Valley player, with 3:40 left in the second quarter to trim the margin to 31-10.
Spotswood led 34-10 at one point but TA got baskets by Jenna Skelton and Riner in the closing minutes of the first half to make it 38-19 at intermission.
The second half, for both teams, was about getting ready for an even more important game Friday.
“I didn’t think we played that poorly,” said Lovell, who added his coaching honor is a tribute to his staff. “We certainly should have played better. I was pleased with our kids’ fight. We need to look a little bit beyond tonight. I think that effort will serve us well going into the regional tournament.”
The same could be said of Spotswood — champions yet again.
TURNER ASHBY (33) — Cyzick 0 0-0 0, Moyers 0 0-0 0, Skelton 3 0-0 7, Kiracofe 2 0-0 4, Shiflet 0 1-4 1, Riner 4 4-7 12, Knight 1 0-0 2, Swartley 3 1-3 6, Lam 0 1-1 1. Totals 13 7-15 33.
SPOTSWOOD (67) — Bennington-Horton 3 0-0 6, Freeze 3 5-6 12, Hansborough 0 0-0 0, Branner 1 0-0 2, Adkins 1 2-2 4, Payne 0 0-0 0, Khalil 0 0-0 0, Forloines 4 7-8 16, Ouderkirk 9 7-7 25 K. Good 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 21-23 67.
Turner Ashby 5 14 8 6—33
Spotswood 19 19 17 12—67
3-Point Goals — Turner Ashby (Swartley), Spotswood (Freeze).
