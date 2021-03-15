The wait is nearly over - and Spotswood graduate Austin Nicely, 26, could not be more excited.
After last appearing in a pro baseball game at the end of the 2019 season, the lefty pitcher is a few weeks from spring training with the independent York Revolution in Pennsylvania.
"Spring training starts the beginning of May, up in York. It is exciting, obviously. It looks like we shouldn't have any hiccups and should be able to get the season in this year, which would be awesome," Nicely said this week. "It looks like Opening Day will be Memorial Day weekend, the end of May."
York of the Atlantic League is scheduled to host High Point of North Carolina on May 28 in the first game.
Nicely noted that some of his teammates from York in 2019 didn't get a chance to play in competitive games in 2020 due to the pandemic. But the Grottoes resident - who was born in Fishersville - was able to play for his hometown Cardinals in the Rockingham County Baseball League.
And he was impressive: in four regular-season starts he allowed no earned run in 15 innings with 22 strikeouts and just one walk.
"That is the blessing in disguise in all of this that we are in a baseball-rich area that supports a lot of different leagues and age groups, really," Nicely said. "I have talked to a couple of my former teammates or buddies who were not able to get true-game action. It was unfortunate we couldn't have an [Atlantic League] season last year, but it was nice to have the option of the County League."
Nicely has been working out this winter with minor league players Brenan Hanifee (Turner Ashby, Orioles), Tanner Morris (The Miller School, Virginia, Blue Jays) and Zach Peek, who is from the Lynchburg area and like Hanifee is a pitcher in the Baltimore system.
They have been working out regularly in Park View with Mike Martin at Next Level Athletic Performance. Nicely occasionally gets to pitch to Morris, who was drafted out of Virginia by the Blue Jays in 2019 in the fifth round.
With Evansville in 2019, he was 6-7 with an ERA of 4.32 in 17 games with 16 starts. "I have always been a starter. I am going in hoping that stays true. At this point in my career any option to be successful and get to the next level. ... is the main goal," he said.
Nicely hasn't been working on one certain pitch this winter. "I am just trying to sharpen everything up and work on velocity," said Nicely.. "I am just trying to sharpen all pitches to make sure they are the best they can be."
Nicely was drafted in the 10th round out of Spotswood by Houston in 2013. He pitched in the minor league system of the Astros from 2013-16, reaching the low Single-A level in the Midwest League in 2016.
After he was released, Nicley played in the independent Frontier League in Evansville, Indiana in 2018-19 and joined York at the end of the 2019 season.
Some of the pitchers were Major League experience with York in 2019 were Ross Detwiler, a former first-round pick of the Washington Nationals; and Ian Thomas, a Norfolk native and former VCU standout who last pitched in the big with the Dodgers in 2015.
The Atlantic League tried some new rules in 2019 with a partnership with the Major Leagues. Some of those rules will be implemented in the affiliated minor leagues this year.
"At the end of the day, it is somewhat the same game," Nicely said. "I am not a big advocating of changing a lot of stuff. The game has been the same way for a long time. It is America's Pastime for a reason. I am always for some good, traditional baseball."
Nicely has also been helping out with his father's training facility for young players in Grottoes. "It is fortunate I have been around some of the younger guys," Nicely said. "It has kind of been refreshing in a way to spend more time there. But I am kind of chomping at the bit to get back to competing."
With MLB cutting 40 minor league teams this year, there are fewer opportunities for players working their way up.
"As long as I am playing, the goal is the big leagues," Nicely said. "Every year you just try to put yourself in the best spot physically and stuff-wise to put yourself in the best spot to get an affiliated job back and continue to climb the ladder."
The returning manager for York is Mark Mason, who has been the York manager since 2013. He was the team's pitching coach before becoming the manager. Nine of his former pitchers with York have made it to the big leagues.
JMU Baseball
James Madison Coach Marlin Ikenberry posted the 400th win of his college career on Sunday over VMI. Ikenberry was the coach at VMI for 11 years before he took over the Dukes to start the 2016 season.
Travis Reifsnider had three homers Sunday for JMU - the first player to do that for the Dukes since 2017. JMU (3-6) is slated to play a series at Elon in the Colonial Athletic Association starting on Friday.
Orioles' Notes
Among the veteran pitchers for the Orioles is Cesar Valdez, 35, who broke into the majors in 2010 with Arizona. He pitched for Oakland and Toronto in 2017 and then after a few years in the Mexican League he returned to the majors last year with Baltimore.
He was 1-1 with an ERA of 1.26 in nine games out of the bullpen. Now he is trying to make the Opening Day roster. "It would be a great achievement for me," he said Monday, via a translator. "Hopefully that happens. Hopefully, I can achieve that this year. I don't have a specific role. I want to make the team."
Manager Brandon Hyde describes Valdez as a quiet leader.
"It's fun for me. I'm just enjoying the younger guys," Valdez said. "I am always able to help. I can learn from them, they can learn from me."
One of his best pitches is a change. "Practice, hard work and dedication," he said of working on that pitch.
Hyde said Monday that pitcher Hunter Harvey, a native of North Carolina, has an oblique strain and will miss some time. "Injuries happen, things happen," Hyde said of his pitching staff.
Nationals' Notes
Washington starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg left his spring start Sunday with a calf injury.
"It is going to be a day-to-day thing," Manager Dave Martinez said Monday. Martinez said Strasburg was slated to get treatment Monday; it is not clear if Strasburg would start on his regular turn.
Max Scherzer made the start on Monday for the Nationals. The starting catcher was Alex Avila, a former teammate in Detroit with Scherzer.
Juan Soto was back in the lineup in right field Monday while dealing with a minor ankle problem this month. "He is working on all aspects of the game," Martinez said.
Former University of Virginia standout Ryan Zimmerman hit his third spring homer Monday against the Cardinals.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser also announced Monday teams can apply for a waiver to host fans after a date of March 22. The Nationals open the season at home April 1 against the Mets. Published reports speculate there could be 5,000 fans at the opener in Washington.
