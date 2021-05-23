The championship best-of-3 series for the Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball title had a strong local flavor, even without Bridgewater and Eastern Mennonite.
Host Lynchburg, which beat Bridgewater in the semifinals, scored three runs in the last of the ninth and downed No. 4 seed Shenandoah 9-8 on Saturday in the third and deciding game of the ODAC baseball championships.
Spotswood graduate Adam Dofflemyer is a senior reliever this year for Lynchburg. He is second on the team in appearances with 19, all out of the bullpen, and he is 3-0 with an ERA of 2.50.
"He loves the fact I am very flexible," Dofflemyer said Sunday of Travis Beazley, a former minor league hurler with the Red Sox and the Lynchburg pitching coach/associate head coach. "I am the glue guy that gets us out of jams. We joke that I probably lead the country with appearances with the bases loaded" as he comes in to limit damage.
In 18 innings, he has the allowed 22 hits - but just one homer - and 10 walks with 19 strikeouts.
The Spotswood product and Harrisonburg native retired one batter on Saturday out of the bullpen in game one against Shenandoah in a loss, while giving up a hit and a walk and no runs.
He graduated last week with a B.A. in business administration and plans to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the pandemic and return for another season in 2022 while working on a master's degree at the school.
Shenandoah had won two in a row over EMU in the other semifinals.
Harrisonburg grad Cade Templeton, a junior lefty for Shenandoah, gave up the winning hit in the ninth on Saturday to Lynchburg in game two. He leads the team with 18 outings out of the bullpen.
The Hornets of Winchester entered the game ranked No. 17 in the nation. Lynchburg has won eight ODAC titles this year across various sports.
Lynchburg, with an automatic bid to the NCAA tourney, last won the ODAC baseball title 2012, downing Bridgewater. Jeffrey Snider and Brett Tharp of the Eagles were named to the all-tourney team this year while Natty Solomon (EMHS) and Ray Tricarico were also honored.
"Grit," said head coach Lucas Jones on the Lynchburg website, "the one word to describe this team. They never gave up at any point and it showed."
JMU Baseball
James Madison has ended its worst baseball season since 2015, based on winning percentage.
The Dukes were left out of the six-team Colonial Athletic Association tournament, which was announced Saturday night.
JMU was 11-17 overall and 6-9 in the CAA this year. That's the worst record since 2015 (18-33, 6-18) - the final year for former coach Spanky McFarland. The Dukes ended the season with a 10-1 loss at home Friday to VCU.
Chase DeLauter ended the season hitting .386 with six homers in just 101 at-bats for the Dukes. He had an OPS of 1.231.
The CAA tourney includes the top two teams in each division plus two at-large spots. JMU was last out of five teams in the CAA South.
The top six seeds for the tourney that begins Wednesday in North Carolina are: No. 1 Northeastern, No. 2 North Carolina Wilmington; No. 3 Elon, No. 4 College of Charleston, No. 5 Towson and No. 6 William & Mary.
Elon faces the Tribe and the College of Charleston plays Towson in the first two games Wednesday.
BC Track
Adalia Coleman and Kacee Hooker of Bridgewater have qualified for the 2021 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field National Championships to be held Thursday through Saturday in North Carolina.
A freshman from Gainesville, Coleman will take part in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash while Hooker, a junior from Chesterfield, will compete in the 200.
EMU Track
Broadway grad Isaac Alderfer and Alijah Johnson, from Maryland, will also compete at the national meet next week in Greensboro for EMU track.
Alderfer will compete in the 800 meters while Johnson will take part in the 200-meter dash. They are both juniors.
JMU Lacrosse
James Madison goalie Molly Dougherty has been named a USA Lacrosse Magazine Division I Third Team All-American. She had 135 saves in 16 starts this season.
