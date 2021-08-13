STRASBURG - When Daniel Ouderkirk was looking for a baseball club this summer, he relied on former Spotswood teammate Cameron Irvine.
"I trust Cam," Ouderkirk, a 2018 graduate of Spotswood, told the News-Record on Friday. "He told me about George [Laase] and that he was a really good guy."
Irvine, class of 2017 with the Blazers, told Ouderkirk he was playing for the Strasburg Express in the Valley Baseball League and both were part of the club for Coach Laase.
The summer was a growing tool for pitcher Ouderkirk of West Virginia University and infielder Irvine, who played infield in the spring at High Point in North Carolina. Laase was an assistant when Irvine played for the Harrisonburg Turks in 2018-19.
And it also resulted in a ring that is forthcoming for both as the Express captured the Valley League title.
"I got up to five innings a couple of times" in starts, Ouderkirk said Friday from Morgantown, as he gets ready for the academic year. "It was a great team to play with; I had a lot of fun playing this summer. It was a great group of guys."
Ouderkirk had Tommy John surgery early in 2019, during his first year at West Virginia. Then the pandemic hit and wiped out most of the 2020 season and he faced hitters again in the fall of 2020.
"I was out for a lot of time," Ouderkirk said. "It was pretty close to normal; I worked on a lot of things" this summer.
Ouderkirk posted an ERA of 5.54 in 24.1 innings for Strasburg. That may not seem eye-popping, but the tall right-hander from Penn Laird drew the attention of pro scouts with a fastball in the upper 90s and he pitched in the All-Star game in Harrisonburg.
Irvine hit .192 in regular-season play with four homers and 12 RBIs. He will head to High Point next week. In 2019, he played for Harrisonburg in the Valley League and last year he played for Grottoes in the Rockingham County Baseball League.
For High Point this past spring, he played in 29 games with 26 starts and hit .312. He played infield and outfield for the Express and expects to play outfield for High Point this coming season.
"It was my first baseball championship I have won," Irvine said Friday. "Being on a winning team was really refreshing for me. It was definitely the right decision to play for Strasburg."
Another key player for Strasburg was pitcher Donovan Burke, a product of James Madison. He started seven games for the Express and his ERA of 2.29 was among the league leaders.
After the Strasburg season was over, he joined Brewster of the prestigious Cape Cod Baseball League and won a summer title there as well.
"He is a great competitor and a great teammate," Ouderkirk said of lefty Burke, who is from Leesburg. "He is a great competitor every time he gets on the mound. He is every bit as good of a teammate as he is a competitor."
Jimmy Jackson, the associate head coach/pitching coach for JMU, has high hopes for Burke. "Donovan is exactly what coaches look for," Jackson wrote to the News-Record on Friday. "Someone that always wants to learn and get better. It's incredible he got to experience winning a championship in both the Valley and Cape Cod leagues in the same summer. That winning mentality will only help further his career and his leadership here at JMU."
Ouderkirk also worked out on a daily basis this summer with Mike Martin at Next Level Athletic Development in Park View.
"He is willing to try things," Martin said Friday. "He wanted to use those innings [with Strasburg] to work on stuff. Daniel had a plan for the summer and he stuck with it."
That included working out in the morning on nights that he pitched for the Express. Ouderkirk has a strong fastball but wants to improve his secondary pitches, Martin noted.
Classes start Wednesday at West Virginia and fall baseball practice as well that day. Ouderkirk has three more years of eligibility left if he wants to use it.
And now he has a ring coming for being part of the title team in Strasburg, which knocked off Waynesboro in the championship series.
"That is the first one I have gotten so far," he said of the ring.
"Me and George go back to the Turks," said Irvine, who began his college career at Virginia Tech before heading to a junior college in Florida. "We always got along and see the game the same way; he has such a respect for the game and I appreciate it. It was an hour drive there and hour back every day but I felt I made tremendous strides this summer. I tried to tinker with my swing and try different things. It wasn't super necessary for me to go up and put up big numbers for us to win since we had so much talent one through nine in our lineup. I had freedom this summer to experiment with some different things hitting-wise."
Orioles' Ties
Another pitcher that Martin has worked with is Zach Peek, who is from the Lynchburg area and is now with high Single-A Aberdeen in the Baltimore system.
Martin notes that Peek has one of the top strikeout rates among minor leaguers with the Orioles.
Other players with Aberdeen include former JMU pitcher Shelton Perkins and slugger J.D. Mundy, a product of Virginia Tech and Radford and a former player with Covington in the Valley League.
Mundy, in games through Thursday, was tied for third in the farm system of the Orioles in homers with 15. The leader is catcher Adley Rutschman with 18; he played last month with Double-A Bowie in Richmond and was promoted earlier this week to Triple-A Norfolk.
Field Of Dreams
Brett Gardner, who played for New Market in the VBL, hit a home run and made a nice catch in the outfield for the New York Yankees on Thursday in the "Field of Dreams" game against the White Sox in Iowa.
The White Sox won 9-8 with a homer in the last of the ninth by Tim Anderson. According to Baseball Digest, that was the seventh walk-off homer by the White Sox over the Yankees. The first was by Shoeless Joe Jackson in 1919.
MLB Flasbacks
Former JMU pitcher Dana Allison was born in Front Royal on Aug. 14, 1966. He pitched in 11 games with Oakland in 1991.
Tommy Shields was born in Fairfax on Aug. 14, 1964. He was an infielder for the Orioles and Cubs and is now a minor league manager in the Washington system.
Another minor league manager with the Nationals is Jake Lowery (Gulf Coast), a Richmond native who played at JMU and in the minors with Cleveland and Washington.
Keegan Oliver
Among the 19 pitchers clocked at 96 miles-per-hour and above in the MLB Draft League was Keegan Oliver, who is with the Frederick Keys. The Bridgewater College product was with Montezuma of the RCBL earlier this year.
Lorenzo Bundy
Earlier this week, former JMU, RCBL and VBL star Lorenzo Bundy visited the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, for the first time. Bundy is the manager of Double-A Binghamton, a farm team of the Mets about 90 minutes from Cooperstown in upstate New York.
