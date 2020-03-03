PENN LAIRD — Standing on the east side of the Spotswood gym with his hand rested against the concrete wall, D.J. Johnson watched as Lexi Bennington-Horton went through a couple of shooting drills during an afternoon practice Tuesday.
With each swish of the net from a Bennington-Horton jumper, Johnson's smile widened as he attempted to explain the importance of her role this season.
"Oh, man," assistant coach Johnson said. "She makes us tough. That's for sure."
Bennington-Horton, a 5-foot-5 senior guard, has played a pivotal role for the Trailblazers girls basketball team for each of the past two seasons.
She started on varsity for the first time as a junior last year and helped guide Spotswood to its fifth state championship in program history. If the Trailblazers want to repeat this season, they'll need to rely on Bennington-Horton even more.
“I feel like I definitely got a lot of confidence last year from being a starter," Bennington-Horton said. "It’s gotten bigger this year just because I’ve personally realized that it’s my senior year and there’s no getting back playing with these girls after it’s over. That’s just been one of my main goals — to give it all out there and play my hardest.”
During Spotswood's run to the Virginia High School League Class 3 state championship a year ago, Bennington-Horton broke onto the scene in a big way.
Despite the Trailblazers being loaded with talent with players such as Stephanie Ouderkirk, Nakaila Gray and Mary Ruth Shifflett leading the way, Bennington-Horton quietly became one of Spotswood's top scorers during the postseason.
“They always expect me to be one of the most aggressive on the court — defensively and offensively," Bennington-Horton said. "Most nights, people will be double-teaming [Ouderkirk] and he needs other people to be able to score and pressure the ball. I feel like that’s mainly what he’s looking for me to do.”
It wasn't just her scoring that was pivotal, though. Bennington-Horton has built a reputation as one of the best on-the-ball defenders in the city/county and pairs with point guard MacKenzie Freeze to form one of the best backcourts in the state.
“She’s such a great player," Ouderkirk said. "She does so much for us on both sides of the ball. Her ability to score offensively really takes a lot of pressure off all of us and she’s really a key player for our offense. Defensively, her and [Freeze] are just phenomenal in the press and pressuring those guards to give us more room. It just converts to so much more. She’s just so important to our program and what we do here.”
The chemistry between Spotswood's senior class is special, they said. Bennington-Horton said she's played with Ouderkirk since she was in third grade and with Freeze since they were in seventh. That's been evident this season.
“We have played together for a long time, so we do have a lot of chemistry," Freeze said. "We both have a lot of passion for the game. It’s fun to be with another guard that has that. We also have the same hustle. I always know where she is and she knows where I am. It’s cool as a point guard. She’s always down the court first. She’s just quicker and she knows where to be.”
Ouderkirk added: “It’s so cool that we’ve been able to go through this experience together. Having that chemistry is what makes it so good. I know where she wants the ball and how she plays and how we play off each other. It’s something really special that not a lot of teams have.”
Bennington-Horton said she's grateful for all the time spent with Ouderkirk and Freeze over the seasons and said they deserve praise for helping her grow.
She also mentioned Playmaker Minicamp trainer Chad Moellenberg for helping her improve the little things in her game that she said she otherwise wouldn't notice.
“I definitely feel like that has helped me a lot," Bennington-Horton said. "I give a lot of credit to Chad. Whenever I wanted to work out, he’s always been there for me. Especially with individual moves, he’s helped me tremendously. He deserves a lot of credit.”
Her role as a leader has also evolved, she said. While players like Ouderkirk and Freeze are known for being vocal, Bennington-Horton has built a reputation as a lead-by-example type that is approachable to the younger players.
“She leads a lot by example," Ouderkirk said. "She gives us a lot of energy. When she hits a few shots and gets going on defense, the energy in contagious. She takes a lot of the young kids under their wing. She’s a really good leader for all of us.”
Bennington-Horton's relationship with Spotswood coach Chris Dodson is also something she said deserves attention. While the veteran coach is sometimes critical of his players in an effort to help them improve, the senior said it's all out of love and it has helped push her out of her comfort zone.
“After the game, he always comes up and gives us hugs," Bennington-Horton said. "We never really actually get mad at each other. It’s just in the moment. We really all love each other so much out here and I feel like that helps us. When you have that sort of bond with your coach, it just makes everything so much better.”
From the intense pep talks with Dodson and Johnson to the offseason work and chemistry with her teammates, there's no doubt Bennington-Horton makes the Trailblazers tough when she's playing at her peak this season.
And as the team begins play in the state tournament on Friday at 7 p.m. against Abingdon in the VHSL Class 3 quarterfinals, she said there's only one more thing that'll make it all worth it — another state ring.
“That would be a great way to end the year," Bennington-Horton said. "I couldn’t imagine anything better. That doesn’t happen often. I’m excited to see what happens.”
