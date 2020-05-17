021820_dnr_SpotswoodDominant
Spotswood’s Lexi Bennington-Horton drives through two Harrisonburg defenders.

 Michael Smith / Special to the DN-R

Spotswood guard Lexi Bennington-Horton has found her future home.

The 5-foot-5 senior guard committed to West Virginia State — a Division II program in the Mountain Easter Conference — on Saturday.

During her time with the Trailblazers, Bennington-Horton won two state championships and was one of the area's best on-the-ball defenders.

This past season, Bennington-Horton averaged 9.7 points, 2.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game. She was a second-team all-state selection by the Virginia High School League and the Virginia High School Coaches Association.

