When Marcus Davis thinks about Tyler Stobbs, he can't help but rave about the improvement he's made.
The ninth-year Spotswood baseball coach said Stobbs, a talented senior infielder, has shown growth physically, mentally and emotionally since entering the program.
"Every single year, Tyler has improved tremendously," Davis said. "Tyler is a special player in many ways."
Stobbs announced over the weekend that he had committed to Frederick Community College — a junior college in Frederick, Md. that plays in the Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference.
The 5-foot-9, 180-pounder, who plays primarily as a second and third baseman, said he opted to go down the JUCO route over offers from West Virginia Wesleyan and West Liberty University.
"The recruiting process wasn't easy during this time," Stobbs said. "I missed my entire junior year, which is huge, and had tor rely heavily on travel ball this summer. ... Even while playing travel, most of the time, the schools were on dead periods and weren't able to come watch us play. So online video and my numbers became a huge part of my recruitment."
Fortunately for Stobbs, the numbers proved he was a player worth taking a chance on. As a sophomore for the Trailblazers in 2019, he batted .362 with a homer and a team-best 22 RBIs. With the Valley Baseball Scout 18U fall team this season, he's batting .400 with an on-base percentage of .500.
"I've seen a lot of improvement in my game since I've stepped on the varsity field as a freshman," Stobbs said. "Just getting in the weight room to get bigger and stronger was huge for me. I definitely don't think I've even scratched the surface of my full potential and will do anything to get it to playing at the level I know I am capable of playing of."
Davis said Stobbs' strengths are his competitive spirit, his will to win, his work ethic, baseball IQ and bat control and overall ability as hitter and batter. He said he's seen growth physically and mentally, but was most impressed with how his senior leader has matured over his four years inside the program.
"Tyler has always been a very fiery and competitive player, which I love," Davis said. "But he has learned — and is learning — that being in complete control of your emotions in a sport like baseball is essential to your success and the success of those around you."
Davis added that he's ecstatic Stobbs will get the chance to play in college despite his junior season being taken away from him due to COVID-19. Stobbs said the plan is to go to Frederick for two years before eventually transferring to a Division I or Division II program.
"I think that Frederick is a great fit for me as a player, Stobbs said. "[Cougars head coach Rodney] Bennett has a great program going there and knows how to win and I'm a competitor just like him. ... I felt like he could get me to my highest potential and get me where I want to be."
Stobbs said when the Trailblazers learned the spring season was cancelled six months ago, it was difficult for the players to swallow because they felt like they were on the verge of finally breaking through after flashing potential before.
Now, he said he's focused on his last shot with his Spotswood teammates and trying to bring back a Valley District trophy before he departs SHS for good.
"I'm super excited to get back on the field this season," Stobbs said. "I think we could really make a run if we buy in as a team. I'm ready to take on a big role and lead by example to get us to where we want to be."
That type of dedication to being a leader is something Stobbs may not have been ready to take on four years ago when he stepped into the Trailblazers baseball program, but it's a role Davis said he'll thrive in now.
"He is going to be expected to do what he has always been expected to do," Davis. "First and foremost, demonstrate how to be a student-athlete. Be a high character kid, work hard at whatever you're doing, make guys around you better, have fun playing the game you love. We want players to learn how to be a better man and teammate for life."
The enjoyment Davis expresses in watching Stobbs mature over the years is admirable and evident by his words. Now, before he begins a new journey with Frederick next year, he's ready to thank the person responsible for it all.
"A huge factor for me is, and always will be, Coach Davis," Stobbs said. "Coach Davis took me under his wing at a young age and has always pushed me to be better, on and off the field. He always knew I had more in me and believed in me even when I didn't believe in myself. I'll appreciate that forever."
