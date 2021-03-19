Avery Chandler had 18 digs, Raydan Wade chipped in with 14 assists and Addie White had seven kills as Spotswood swept Broadway 25-16, 25-14, 25-11 in high school volleyball on Thursday.
The Gobblers were paced by Lindsey Wimer with 14 assists and three aces, A.C. Swartz with five kills and Joy Bergan with 10 digs.
In other local action Thursday:
Prep Volleyball
Harrisonburg 3, Turner Ashby 0: Amelia Mitchell had 18 kills, Maya Waid had 21 assists and Ellie Muncy chipped in with nine digs as Harrisonburg beat Turner Ashby 25-20, 25-22 and 25-22. Delanie Propst had 24 digs for the Knights and Kelsey Knight added seven kills.
East Rockingham 3, Waynesboro 1: Bre Dofflemyer had five blocks and 11 kills and Margo Fox added 16 kills and four aces as East Rockingham beat Waynesboro 25-19, 15-25, 26-24, 25-13.
In an impressive performance, Bethany Martz had 40 assists for East Rockingham while Emma Wigley had 26 digs.
Amber Witry had eight kills and 17 digs for Waynesboro while teammate Cierra Bruce had 20 assists and 26 digs and Kali Jones added six kills and 22 digs.
Men's Soccer
Washington & Lee 4, Bridgewater 1: Matthews Shelor scored a goal for Bridgewater but the Eagles lost 4-1 to Washington & Lee in men's soccer in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
Alex Martinez assisted on the goal for the Eagles, who fell to 1-2-2, 0-2-2. The Generals, with two goals from Samuel Bass, are 2-0-1, 2-0-1.
Randolph-Macon 2, Eastern Mennonite 0: Chazz Jones scored both goals as Randolph-Macon beat Eastern Mennonite 2-0 in a men's soccer ODAC contest. The Royals had nine shots on goal while Randolph-Macon had 30.
EMU is 0-5-1, 0-4-1, while the Yellow Jackets improved to 4-1-0, 4-1-0. Starting goalie Ahmed Zaatar had nine saves for EMU.
Women's Volleyball
Eastern Mennonite 3, Ferrum 0: Tori Wigley had 35 assists, Hannah Johnson had 25 kills and Heather Phelps added 18 kills as Eastern Mennonite won its first match, 25-21, 25-23, 25-14, over Ferrum in ODAC volleyball play. EMU is 1-2, 1-2 while Ferrum fell to 0-3, 0-3.
Men's Tennis
James Madison 7, Southern Virginia 0: In non-conference men's tennis, James Madison rolled past Southern Virginia 7-0. The Dukes are 3-3 and the Knights fell to 2-2.
Women's Tennis
Lynchburg at Bridgewater: The women's tennis match between Bridgewater and Lynchburg slated for Thursday was postponed and will be held April 7.
