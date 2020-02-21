PENN LAIRD — After two solid days of practice, Chad Edwards said he pulled Michael Shifflett aside and praised him for his solid work. He then said he wanted to see it in a game.
That desire was fulfilled on Friday as Shifflett had 13 points and had one of the best games of his high school career in No. 3 Spotswood’s 68-52 win over No. 6 Heritage-Lynchburg in the Region 3C boys basketball quarterfinals in Penn Laird.
“Mike Shifflett had two really good days of practice,” Edwards said. “I learned a long time ago that you play the way you practice. I reminded Mike of that and he responded with the best game of his career. I’m really proud of him and he deserves credit.”
Coming off an emotional loss to Harrisonburg in the Valley District semifinals on Monday, it wasn’t just Shifflett that responded well throughout the following days.
“The guys deserve a lot of credit,” Edwards said of his team’s response. “At this time of the year, experience has taught me that being fresh is important. In my younger days, I would have practiced too much. They refreshed mentally. We had two really good days of practice. We felt good about the body language and mindset of our players.”
The Trailblazers got caught in a dogfight early against the Pioneers as the Heritage defense continuously gave them problems, but eventually were able to pull away.
Spotswood went on an 11-2 run in the fourth that included seven points from Rob Smith and back-to-back buckets from Michael Shifflett to go up 38-25. Heritage, despite getting as close as five multiple times the remainder of the game, never did lead.
“The last time we played them, it was like the same situation,” said Smith, who finished with a game-high 25 points in the win. “Our coaches were just telling us to stay focused and play our game. We just had a slow start with too many turnovers tonight.”
Edwards said Monday’s game against the Blue Streaks prepared Spotswood.
He said the Pioneers resemble Harrisonburg in a lot of ways on the court.
“They’re just so athletic,” Edwards said of what makes Heritage so tough. “They’re very similar to Harrisonburg. It was the best way for us to prepare because we simply can’t simulate that level of athleticism in our practices. That was to our benefit.”
With the victory, the Trailblazers (17-6) will travel to second-seeded Western Albemarle on Tuesday for a regional semifinal game with a state tournament berth at stake.
“It would mean a lot,” Smith said. “We want to keep the legacy going here.”
Traevan Williams added 12 points for Spotswood while Carmelo Pacheco had 11.
Shifflett, however, was the story of the night after his breakout performance.
“Coaches have been telling me to be more confident in my shot, be more comfortable when I get the ball,” Shifflett said. “I became more comfortable as my teammates and coaches started to get me the ball more. It was a great team win and now we’re just focused on our next game.”
HERITAGE-LYNCHBURG (52) — Tweedy 1 0-0 3, Graves 3 1-2 10, Payton 1 1-2 4, Thomas 2 0-0 4, Gillis 5 3-4 16, Horsley 2 0-2 4, Ferguson 2 0-0 6, Lambert 1 3-5 5. Totals 17 8-15 52.
SPOTSWOOD (68) — Pacheco 3 4-6 11, C. Good 0 1-2 , High 3 0-0 6, Williams 6 0-1 12, Lawrence 0 0-1 0, Smith 10 2-2 25, Shifflett 5 2-2 13. Totals 27 9-14 68.
Heritage-Lynchburg 9 12 12 19—52
Spotswood 10 15 21 22—68
3-Point Goals — Heritage-Lynchburg 10 (Graves 3, Gillis 3, Ferguson 2, Tweedy, Payton), Spotswood 5 (Smith 3, Pacheco, Shifflett).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.