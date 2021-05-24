FISHERSVILLE — It was a tough ending, but not the end of the road.
Spotswood junior Meg Dunaway, along with Wilson Memorial's Selah Wangler, both fell in the Region 3C girls tennis singles semifinals on Monday in Fishersville.
Western Albemarle's Austin Winslow eventually defeated Liberty Christian Academy's Ella Anderson 6-0, 6-0.
Winslow will advance to the Virginia High School League Class 3 singles tournament on June 10 at Virginia Tech.
Dunaway defeated Fort Defiance's Katlyn Massie 6-1, 6-2 to advance. Turner Ashby's Anna Phillips fell 6-3, 6-3 to Anderson in the quarterfinal round.
In other prep sports Monday:
Girls Soccer
Turner Ashby 9, Broadway 0: In Bridgewater, Leah Shell had a hat trick as Turner Ashby picked up an impressive 9-0 win over Broadway at home.
Grace Mowery, Cami Smith, Belinda Campos, Kim Campos, Harlee Pangle and Haylee Simmons all added a goal apiece for the Knights (4-2, 4-2 Valley).
Mowery added two assists for TA. The Gobblers are now 0-6.
