Each time Andrew Foltz steps on the field, he said he's aware of what's at stake.
"Spotswood has always had a great soccer program," the senior said.
The Trailblazers haven't always been a local boys soccer powerhouse, though.
Schools such as Harrisonburg and Turner Ashby have both had dominant runs throughout the past two decades, but Spotswood's fate didn't take a turn until recent seasons.
The biggest reason? The arrival of Dan Atwell as head coach in 2014.
"I would attribute our success to the culture of determination and teamwork that Spotswood and Coach Atwell instilled in the players from [the first day]," senior Edwin Joya said. "The attention to detail to even the smallest of tactical analysis from [Atwell] has been crucial for us."
Before Atwell took over as coach, the Trailblazers were a struggling program that was overshadowed in a school filled with strong athletics.
Quickly, however, Spotswood took a turn as it reached the regional tournament in each of his first three seasons.
In fact, a senior-heavy Trailblazers team finished one win why of a state-tournament in 2015 and the boys soccer program quickly gained attention in the hallways of SHS.
“I think the culture that we’ve built within the program, the mindset and finding success has been the driving force," Atwell said. "The kids are committed and dedicated to this style of play and they work hard on it every day in training to get better. Each game, our focus is on getting better than the last game. We continue to push forward through the season to try and get to that point where we're peaking at the right time.”
In 2017, Spotswood began to hit its peak as a program as it won the Valley District championship for the first time during Atwell's tenure.
That was just the start as the Trailblazers proceeded to win three straight district titles from 2017-2019. The 2020 season was, unfortunately, then cancelled by the Virginia High School League due to COVID-19.
“It was a challenge," Atwell said. "A lot of our guys, fortunately, were able to get into travel programs. Since I started coaching there, I’ve always encouraged guys to get into travel programs, get good technical and tactical training. … It was difficult to have a training session during the offseason, so we had to focus more on fitness than anything else.”
Connor Williams is another senior that has appreciated what Atwell has brought to the program, saying he "puts guys in the right position."
"The biggest key for our success as a team this year has been because of the work we put in during our training sessions and the great chemistry and team environment — on and off the field," Williams said.
Atwell has previously coached his sons at Spotswood with 2019 graduate Abrey Atwell serving as the most recent graduate of the tight-knit family.
But once Abrey left, Dan Atwell didn't follow behind. Instead, he's stuck around with the Trailblazers and that's something SHS players acknowledged that they appreciate about him.
"Coach Atwell takes a lot of the success," Foltz said. "The way that he has routed this team toward success after a year break has been amazing. We love him as a coach and he loves coaching us. I also believe that the players have really stepped in and took over. After last year’s break, we were all eager to come back and play with a Spotswood jersey on."
This year, with nine seniors on their roster, the Trailblazers haven't missed a beat and have been the top team heading into a big-time regular-season finale against rival Harrisonburg tonight in Penn Laird.
With a victory, Spotswood will win its fourth straight Valley District championship.
“I feel like [we're peaking] if we keep everyone healthy," Atwell said. "We should be getting some guys back on Friday and we’ll see how we can go.”
The Trailblazers enter the matchup with the Blue Streaks with an 8-1 record. They've won five in a row with their only loss of the season coming in a close 2-1 setback at the hands of Turner Ashby on May 11 at home.
"With TA and Harrisonburg, there's always been a rivalry," Joya said. "So regardless how each team is playing, it's always a competitive matchup."
Since 2017, not only has Spotswood won the district title three straight years, but it's also reached the VHSL Class 3 state tournament each time.
"Making a deep run is a huge goal for the guys on our team," Williams said.
If the Trailblazers are able to do so again, it''ll be because of their defense.
Spotswood has given up just four goals this season and posted a total of six shutouts, including three in a row and in four of the last five games.
“That’s kind of always been our focus," Atwell said. "We’re a team that can defend. Our primary focus is being a team defender from the top to the bottom, back to the keeper. We start defending from our striker back. That’s our mindset. When we put it all together, they’re very strong.”
The strong defensive effort wasn't always there for the Trailblazers.
Neither was the consistent, impressive success on a year-by-year basis.
But things have changed in Penn Laird since Atwell's arrival.
Now, his senior leaders are aware of what's at stake every time they hit the field.
"We want to continue to build on that success," Foltz said. "We know that we are capable of making it far, but we take each game at a time."
