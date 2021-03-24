GROTTOES — Standing in the fresh-cut grass at Mountain View Park in Grottoes, Seth Harding stood nervously with his hands rested above his head.
Once the Spotswood senior heard the time he had just completed the Trailblazers’ home course in, Harding’s anxiety quickly turned into elation.
“It’s pretty great,” Harding said. “It’s been a rough season with [COVID-19] and everything. No one is ever really sure what could happen on any given day. So, to come out here and do all that, it’s just a really good feeling.”
Harding came into the chute with a time of 15:48 to set a new course record at Mountain View Park as the Spotswood boys dominated the team title at the annual City-County Cross County Championships on Wednesday.
The Trailblazers, led by freshman Taylor Myers, also won the girls championship.
“It means a lot to me,” the soft-spoken Myers said. “I’m really more focused on my team than my individual goals, but it’s definitely cool to say.”
Harding broke a record previously set by Spotswood standout Aidan Sheahan on Oct. 10, 2018. Myers tied former Broadway runner and current James Madison sophomore Jessica Cantrell’s record, which was also set in 2018.
There were several big names missing from the boys field on Wednesday with defending Virginia High School League Class 2 state champion George Austin III of East Rockingham and Harrisonburg’s David Beck — a Virginia Tech commit — both missing the event due to unknown injury concerns, but that didn’t prevent the Spotswood boys from putting up yet another dominating performance.
The Trailblazers took seven of the top 10 spots in the boys race with Jacob Amberg (second, 17:24), Russell Kramer (third, 17:33), Drew Hollar (fifth, 17:44), Ross Iudica (seventh, 17:49), Dylan Lam (eighth, 18:00) and Zach Kiser (ninth, 18:00) coming in for SHS behind Harding’s record-breaking performance.
“We’re always working hard,” Amberg said. “We’re always in a big group, always so close in times. We’re all friends, so we all push each other and help each other in practice well really well. There’s a little bit [of a rivalry], but we’re all supportive of each other and just try to push each other.”
Harrisonburg’s Hayden Kirwan (17:41) finished fourth in the boys race while Broadway’s Trevor White (17:45) was sixth and Turner Ashby’s Christian Souders (18:03) was 10th. Spotswood scored 18 points as a team while the Blue Streaks (53) were second and Broadway (69) finished in a distant third.
“It’s been great,” Harding said of his season. “At the beginning of [COVID-19], I wasn’t really sure I’d have a senior season in cross country, track or anything. It’s just really good to be back out here, hang out with friends and run.”
While it was the senior Harding garnering attention for the boys, a pair of impressive first-year varsity runners stole the show in the girls race.
Myers, who entered Wednesday as the top runner in the city/county, finished the course in 19:20 to defeat fellow freshman Taylor Driver (19:48) of Broadway.
“We’ve really gotten to know each other well outside of school,” Driver said of her relationship with Myers, who she ran against in middle school. “We’ve known each other for a while. It’s a cool relationship and we both support each other.”
TA’s Rachel Craun (20:44) was third while Spotswood’s Zoe Deeble (21:33) was fourth and Harrisonburg freshman Annie Piorot (21:48) came in at fifth.
Broadway’s Natalie Watts (sixth, 21:58) and Jessica Showalter (eighth, 22:18), Harrisonburg’s Lena Blagg (seventh, 22:11) and Dara Showalter (ninth, 22:20) and Turner Ashby’s Josephine Brumfield (10th, 22:20) also were impressive.
“I really like this course because it’s our home course and it’s one of the flatter ones in the area,” Myers said. “I was really happy with my race today.”
Myers and Driver have been the top two female runners in the city/county this season and continued to showcase why during Wednesday’s meet.
“It definitely helps,” Myers said of her rivalry with Driver. “We competed in middle school, too, so we were always back and forth. It really helps you get a faster time when you have someone right beside you, pushing you along.”
The Trailblazers (51) narrowly edged the Gobblers (54) for the team title while Turner Ashby (64) was third, HHS (65) was fourth and East Rock (101) was fifth.
“I feel like it went pretty well,” Driver said of her performance. “I probably should have worn different shoes, but it was good overall. It was nice and flat.”
Coming into the 2020-21 school year, Harding had uneasiness about his future.
He said he wasn’t sure if he’d get the chance to compete in the sport he loves.
Once the VHSL gave him the opportunity, though, Harding took full advantage.
On Wednesday, in Mountain View Park, the Spotswood senior did so again.
“I’ve been thrilled so far,” Harding said. “I wasn’t expecting to be in the position I am, but here we are. You know? I’m just really happy that I’m here.”
