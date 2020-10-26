A local product will return to the Valley Baseball League next summer.
The Strasburg Express announced that former Spotswood standout Cameron Irvine will play for team in 2021. He played with the Harrisonburg Turks in 2018.
Earlier this summer, Irvine announced his commitment to High Point University.
The former Trailblazers standout was an All-Region 3A West shortstop twice in high school and was a Virginia High School Coaches Association all-star selection after hitting .377 with 18 RBIs and 15 stolen bases as a senior.
He started his career at Virginia Tech as a preferred walk-on and started 22 games in 2018 as a true freshman. The 6-foot-2, 183-pounder and son of former Boston Red Sox pitcher Daryl Irvine hit .194 and had eight RBIs and played with the Turks in the Valley Baseball League during the offseason.
After dealing with several injuries, however, Irvine transferred to Gulf Coast State College, a junior college in Gulf Coast, Fla. Last season, before COVID-19 hit, Irvine was batting .301 with three homers and 16 RBIs.
“The way I’m going to look at it now is I’m not taking it for granted anymore — being healthy, being able to play every day,” Irvine told the Daily News-Record last year. “It’s a blessing to be able to do that. … Being able to come back and play, it’s just a blessing. Every day that I can do that, it’s great.”
Irvine played for the Grottoes Cardinals of the Rockingham County Baseball League this summer before heading to High Point in the fall.
In other local sports:
LaClair Joins BC Coaching Staff
Bridgewater men's basketball coach Steve Enright announced the addition of Sam LaClair to his coaching staff as an assistant last week.
LaClair, who is currently pursuing his bachelor's degree in exercise science at James Madison, spent two seasons on the staff at R.E. Lee. The Leemen won the Virginia High School League Group 2A state title in 2017 and finished as the runner-up in the 2A state tournament the following season.
The past two years, LaClair has been a varsity assistant and the head JV coach for Eastern Mennonite High School under Chad Seibert. The Flames have finished as the state runner-up at the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III tournament two years in a row.
"Sam is a young coach who is very committed to learning the business at the college level," said Enright in a statement to the school's website. "He is very intelligent and understands the game, and should be able to help us on many fronts, including in scouting, video, and player development."
Bradshaw Named EMU Lead Assistant
Eastern Mennonite University men's basketball coach Melvin Felix announced that Jimmy Bradshaw, a 2013 graduate of Roanoke College, has been hired as an assistant coach for the Royals.
Bradshaw spent the past five years working with the Washington Wizards in the NBA and is known for his extensive knowledge in scouting, creating and implementing schemes and player development.
"We are really excited to add Jimmy to our staff," Felix told the school's website. "He will improve our ability to recruit in and out of state while leading our player development program. Jimmy's high energy and great work ethic will be a big benefit to our program."
