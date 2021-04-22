The first offer has officially rolled in for Zoli Khalil and it’s likely just the beginning.
The Spotswood sophomore guard announced on Thursday that she has received her first official Division I basketball scholarship offer from the Naval Academy. Trailblazers coach Chris Dodson later confirmed the news.
“I’m extremely grateful and blessed to have received an offer from Navy,” Khalil wrote on her Twitter account on Thursday. “Thank you to everyone who has pushed me to get me to where I am. This is only the beginning.”
The 6-foot guard blew up on the local scene this past year while guiding Spotswood to a runner-up finish at the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament after averaging just 3.1 points per game as a freshman.
In the 2020-21 condensed season, Khalil averaged 15.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest. She shot 55 percent from the field, 42 percent from 3-point range and was a 76-percent shooter at the charity stripe.
It was Khalil’s game-winning 3 with 2.9 seconds left against Western Albemarle that lifted the Trailblazers to a thrilling 50-49 victory on the road in February and into the Region 3C championship game for a third consecutive season.
“She just keeps on getting better,” Dodson wrote in a text to the Daily News-Record on Thursday.
In other prep sports:
Myers Sets SHS Record At VHSL Class 3 Meet
It turned out to be an even better day than Taylor Myers originally realized.
The Spotswood freshman finished third at the Virginia High School League Class 3 girls cross country championship at Green Hill Park in Salem on Wednesday, but it turned out the performance will go down in the record books.
Myers’ performance, according to Trailblazers coach Sue Rinker, is the best finish by an SHS girls runner in program history. The previous best by a Spotswood girl at states was an eighth-place finish for Sonya Abbott in 1995.
Boys Tennis
East Rockingham 5, Clarke County 4: Colt Hatton and Dan Riddle along with Clarke Robertson and Zander Manzano each won their respective doubles matches and that was enough to propel East Rockingham to a thrilling 5-4 season-opening win over Bull Run District foe Clarke County in Elkton on Thursday in blistery conditions.
Kobe Greene, Riddle and Robertson also got singles wins for East Rock (1-0). Keith Dalton, Liam Pritchard and Daniel Lai all earned singles victories for Clarke County (1-1). Dalton and Ian Clapp also combined for a No. 1 doubles win.
Clarke County 7, Strasburg 2: Strasburg’s Nick Lear defeated Clarke County’s Keith Dalton in the No. 1 singles match, but the Rams fell 7-2 as a team to the Eagles in Bull Run District action in Berryville on Wednesday.
Lear and Daniel Nam also combined for a win at No. 1 doubles for Strasburg in the loss (0-1). Ian Klatt and Linus Pritchett earned two of the five singles victories for Clarke County (1-0) in the season-opening victory.
Girls Tennis
East Rockingham 8, Page County 1: In Elkton, East Rockingham dominated rival Page County 8-1 on Wednesday.
Jamison Meadows, Ellen Waag, Abby Thompson, Molly Dibb and Crystal Barajas all earned singles victories for the Eagles. Meadows and Penny Fries, Waag and Thompson and Dibb and Barajas then swept the doubles matches for East Rock (1-0). Taylor Jenkins got the lone victory for the Panthers (0-1) with an 8-4 victory at No. 3 singles.
Fort Defiance 9, Staunton 0: Katlyn Massie, Libby Trainum, Jenna Senger, Krisalyn Mooney, Hency Correa and Sara Wine all earned singles victories in Fort Defiance’s dominating 9-0 win over Staunton at home on Wednesday.
Mooney and Correa, Senger and Amanda Yang and Amanda McLean and Emma Hua then swept through the doubles matches to help the Indians (1-0) cruise to the victory. With the loss, the Storm falls to 0-1 on the season.
Clarke County 6, Strasburg 3: Victoria Heflin, Kendra Mickle, Makenna Scaia and Sarah French all earned singles victories in Clarke County’s season-opening 6-3 win over Strasburg on Wednesday in Berryville.
Mickle and French along with Scaia and Mary Simmons also earned a pair of doubles victories for the Eagles (1-0) in the win. The Rams (0-1) got singles victories from Elizabeth Kepler and Olivia Hodges in the setback.
