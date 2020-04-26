Justin Kier, as a standout in basketball at Spotswood, chose to attend George Mason over Radford, Coastal Carolina, and UNC-Greensboro.
"I wanted to compete at the highest level," he told the News-Record three years ago. Now he is moving up another level - to a Power 5 conference.
After four years at Mason of the Atlantic 10 Conference, the Grottoes resident decided Sunday to attend the University of Georgia. He will be eligible to play right away for the Bulldogs next season.
"Kier will likely make the most impact at the 3-point line for the Bulldogs," Sports Illustrated wrote. "From a career standpoint, Kier has shot above 35 percent from three-point land in three of four collegiate seasons."
The Bulldogs were 16-16 overall and 5-13 in the SEC this past season. The Georgia head coach Tom Crean; his wife is Joani, the sister of Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh and University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh.
A 6-foot-4 swingman, Kier was considered one of the top graduate transfers in the country this spring.
He was a preseason all-Atlantic 10 pick before the 2019-20 season; he averaged 14.2 points per contest in 2018-19 then scored 9.6 points per contest in nine games, with two starts, this past season for George Mason of Fairfax.
The Patriots were 17-15 overall and 5-13 in the conference this past season. Kier could not be reached for comment Sunday.
Bridgewater swimming
Freshman Ryan Cunningham became the first-ever all-state swimmer at Bridgewater College, as he was selected second-team at IM by the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) last week for the first-ever College Division Men's Swimming All-State team.
He was also a third-team all-Old Dominion Athletic Conference pick after taking sixth in the conference in the 400 IM, ninth in the 200 fly and 12th in the 200 IM.
Cunningham is from Bristow and went to Brentsville High. He was the school's MVP during the 2018-19 season.
EMU: Volleyball Recruit
Olivia Bower (Wilson Memorial), a senior from Fishersville, has committed to the volleyball program at Eastern Mennonite University. She is a setter and part of the 2024 recruiting class. Bower is part of the first recruiting class for new EMU coach Casey Steinbrecher.
Steinbrecher was on the staff at James Madison University for 10 years before he was named the EMU head coach last month.
Athlete Of The Week
EMU golfer Ben Shenk was chosen the EMU Athlete of the Week. He finished the 2019-20 season with the team's lowest average scoring in two years.
Shenk is from Elkton and went to Page County High. "I have always kept to myself but with golf and the college experience overall I have become more outgoing," he said on the EMU athletic website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.