Spotswood graduate Daniel Ouderkirk, who pitched this spring for West Virginia University, started on the mound Wednesday night for Strasburg in the Valley Baseball League and retired the first six batters he faced against the Purcellville Cannons.
He lasted 2.2 innings and gave up just one run on one hit with two walks and fanned seven of the 10 batters he faced before reliever Ryan Ammons took over in the third. Ouderkirk pitched in 14 games, with one start, for West Virginia this spring.
Also in the Valley League, Woodstock's Willy Escala, from Barry University, hit for the natural cycle on Tuesday with a single, double, triple and homer in that order in a win over New Market.
In the Major Leagues on Wednesday, Billy McKinney had three hits and drove in five runs as the visiting first-place New York Mets beat the Orioles 14-1. Kevin Pillar had three hits and drove in four. The Nationals begin a homestand today and full capacity will be allowed at Nationals Park for the first time since the 2019 World Series.
- DN-R Sports Desk
