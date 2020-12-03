In the past, Division III baseball programs were allowed 19 weeks per year by the NCAA for games and out-of-season practices.
For Bridgewater, that usually meant 15 weeks in the spring and four in the fall. But after the pandemic hit in March, the NCAA changed its guidelines to 114 days per year for games, practices and weight training.
“It was a new format but I hope it is one that sticks for the future,” Bridgewater baseball coach Ben Spotts, a graduate of Fort Defiance, told the News-Record on Thursday. “It gives you more contact in the fall season (with student-athletes). It was a good fall, but it was different. Everyone has to go through it."
The Eagles used 30 days – 24 on the field and six in strength training – from late September until the week before Thanksgiving this fall, according to Spotts.
The Bridgewater coach hopes to build on his first season as the Eagles went 11-4 last spring before the season was shut down. Spotts was the head coach at EMU for seven years before returning to Bridgewater, where he was an assistant under former coach Curt Kendall.
“We want to maintain the momentum,” Spotts said.
Spotts has to replace eight seniors from the 2020 team – none of whom elected to return for another year that would have been allowed by the NCAA.
The Eagles welcomed 11 new players into the program this fall while some upperclassmen were able to play this summer in the Rockingham County Baseball League.
A few of that group included pitcher Hunter Mohr and outfielder/pitcher Jacob Grabeel, infielder and Harrisonburg graduate Kevin Navedo and catcher/outfielder Jonathan Sexton. Mohr is from Appomattox, Grabeel is from Gordonsville and Sexton played at William Monroe High. Tanner Montgomery, a returning catcher, played this summer in a league in North Carolina.
"He needed to throw. He was a weekend starter for us," Spotts said of Mohr, who had an ERA of 1.89 last spring for the Eagles. "I thought the work he put in this summer made a difference with what we saw in the fall."
Sexton was a freshman in 2020, Mohr was a sophomore and Montgomery, Navedo and Grabeel were juniors.
The Eagles will have to replace all-ODAC performer Jacob Talley, a senior in 2020. But BC returns standout outfielder Jarret Biesecker, who was also all-ODAC.
"There is a good nucleus coming back that I feel positive about," said Spotts, the ODAC coach of the year in 2015 at EMU. "I was really pleased the guys took over with a new coaching staff, though I had been there before as an assistant. I felt they did a good job of adapting to the mentality we are trying to establish."
Spotts is hopeful the 2021 season will be played as scheduled. He is unsure if BC will play non-conference games.
"I have been very optimistic and encouraged by what our administration ... have been able to allow us to do," he said of the BC staff. "I think we are making the best of the situation we have."
EMU's Downey To Retire
Mike Downey, in his 30th year at Eastern Mennonite has Head Athletic Trainer, plans to retire at the end of this month.
“Collegiate athletic training is demanding with regard to work-life balance,” he said in a statement released through EMU. “Given the current work environment and what COVID-19 brings to the equation with respect to the 2021 Spring athletic schedule, I feel it is in my family’s best interest if I opt-out at this time by retiring. It has been a long journey and quite an experience for me. I am grateful that EMU provided me with an opportunity to share my life’s work with so many student-athletes and athletic training students over the last three decades.”
Downey was first contracted through the RMH Rehab Services as the Park View school's first certified athletic trainer in 1989.
JMU Swimming and Diving
JMU recently announced its swimming and diving fall recruiting class of six swimmers and two divers, Alexa Holloway and Abi White. The six swimmers are Grace Bousom, Suzanne Harris, Erin Jachym, Rachel McCoy, Emily Visscher and Abby Zindler, who is from Oakton in Northern Virginia.
"This class is unlike any other class we've recruited due to the challenges of the pandemic," stated coach Dane Pedersen on the school website. "Like so many other aspects of our lives, the pandemic has changed the recruiting process - mainly the absence of official visits. More than half of this class was unable to take an official visit to JMU to see campus, conduct academic meetings, observe practice and most importantly interact with the team. Regardless of the new challenges, we couldn't be more excited by this class both from a talent standpoint and team culture fit."
Kratz: Mr. Media
After announcing he was quitting pro baseball last month, former EMU standout Erik Kratz has been making the rounds with several national interviews. The Pennsylvania native was drafted by Toronto out of EMU in the 29th round in 2002.
He played in 332 games in the majors from 2010-20 and hit 31 homers with an average of .209 in 881 at-bats. He also played in more 1,000 games in the minors. Kratz played for Harrisonburg in the Valley Baseball League while at EMU.
Va. Ties to Orioles
The Baltimore Orioles, late Wednesday, traded infielder Jose Iglesias to the Angels for minor-league pitchers Garrett Stallings and Jean Pinto. A Chesapeake native, Stallings is the latest pitcher in the Baltimore farm system with ties to Virginia. He played in college at Tennessee.
Other minor-league pitchers with the Orioles include Brenan Hanifee (Turner Ashby), Shelton Perkins (JMU), Nick Roth (Randolph-Macon), Connor Gillispie (VCU) and Zach Peek, who went to high school in Bedford County and played in college at Winthrop.
Hanifee was drafted by the Orioles out of TA in 2016 and Perkins was selected out of JMU by Baltimore in 2019. Perkins, Gillispie and Peek were part of Instructional League in Florida this fall.
