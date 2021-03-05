The first season for Ben Spotts as the head coach at Bridgewater College was successful even if the year didn't last long.
The Eagles were 11-4 in 2020 before the season was cut short due to the pandemic. Spotts is a Fort Defiance graduate who was the head coach at Eastern Mennonite for seven seasons before returning to BC.
Spotts was a long-time assistant under Curt Kendall with the Eagles. When Kendall stepped down as coach after the 2019 season, Spotts headed back to Bridgewater - his alma mater.
Several of his players were able to get experience in the Rockingham County Baseball League in 2020.
"It is quality baseball," said Spotts, who played several years in the RCBL. "I don't take it for granted. We always know this is a place we have for them. We can get kids to stay here and play in the summer. Last year, it was as important as ever. The guys for us who played in that league did a really good job."
Spotts realized how important the summer was for many players when the Eagles worked out last fall. "I am glad it happened," Spotts said this week on a Valley baseball podcast with the News-Record. "It was important for our guys."
One of several BC players who took part in the RCBL in 2020 was Harrisonburg graduate Kevin Navedo, a senior infielder for the Eagles who played for Clover Hill. Another player, sophomore infielder Isaiah Blanks, drove from his home in Lynchburg to play for the Grottoes Cardinals, Spotts said.
The BC roster this year includes Turner Ashby graduates Waring Garber, a junior right-handed pitcher/first baseman, and Nick Griffin, a freshman pitcher. Broadway graduate Justin Lohr is a freshman outfielder for the Eagles. Garber was 1-1 with one save in 2020 after he transferred from Roanoke.
"There is no doubt, I think it made those guys better," Spotts said of those that played in the RCBL. "There is no better place to learn than the County League in the summer. The quality of the league was great."
Bridgewater is scheduled to open the season at home Wednesday against Christopher Newport. Eastern Mennonite is on tap to start March 13 at Virginia Wesleyan. Both are Division III members of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. Adam Posey, an assistant under Spotts at EMU, is the head coach of the Royals.
Bundy In Richmond
Former James Madison first baseman Lorenzo Bundy was recently named the manager of Double-A Binghamton in the New York Mets' farm system.
His team will play its only series in Richmond from June 29 to July 4 of this season. Richmond is the Double-A affiliate of the Giants.
Bundy was the MVP of the Valley Baseball League with New Market and MVP in the Rockingham County Baseball League with Shenandoah. He has been a Major League coach for the Rockies, D-backs, Marlins and Dodgers.
He was drafted out of high school by the Orioles but decided to attend JMU.
Weekend Series
JMU begins its first home series of the season on Friday in Harrisonburg against Bowling Green. The teams are also slated to meet Saturday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.
Nationals' Notes
The Nationals have two former Pirates' regulars this year.
After 2020, the Nationals signed first baseman Josh Bell, who began his career with the Pirates. Returning to the team is Josh Harrison, who played his first season with Washington last year.
"He can do multiple things, play multiple positions, come in to steal a base if need be," Washington manager Dave Martinez told reporters this week. "He's just a good, all-around baseball player."
Harrison has played second, short, third, right, first, pitcher and DH in the majors. "It's something that I've taken a lot of pride in, working at other spots that I might not have as many games" of experience, Harrison told reporters.
Harrison was with the Pirates from 2011-18 and played for the Tigers in 2019.
Former Virginia standout Ryan Zimmerman hit his second spring homer Thursday for the Nationals.
Orioles' Pitchers
One of the top pitching prospects for the Orioles is lefty Zac Lowther, who played in college at Xavier in Ohio. He was drafted in 2017 by the Orioles and played for Double-A Bowie in 2019.
Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde told reporters this week that the lefty will get a good look in spring training. Lowther hasn't pitched in the majors yet and missed last year since there was no minor league season.
"It's a compliment," Lowther told reporters Friday in a Zoom call from Florida about the comment from Hyde. "Without having a season last year was tough. I have been getting better at going deeper in games. I still have to build up my innings as a starter."
Lowther had a busy off-season in Ohio. "We built a house, we had a kid. My off-season was eventful," he said.
The pitcher was college roommates with Rylan Bannon, one of the top infield prospects with the Orioles. Bannon spent part of the 2019 season at Triple-A Norfolk, where he hit .317 in 20 games.
Bannon was drafted out of Xavier by the Dodgers in 2017. The Dodgers picked pitcher Nick Robertson out of JMU two years later. Robertson pitched in spring training for the Dodgers earlier this week.
The Orioles drafted pitcher Brenan Hanifee out of Turner Ashby in 2016 and selected Shelton Perkins, another righty, out of JMU three years later.
