When Barbara Kyger was 10 years old, she and her brother owned a red, steel-runner sled.
Now 75, Kyger likes to display it outside her home during the holiday season.
Each year, Kyger leans the red sled, donning a candy-striped bow, up against an oak tree outside her home in McGaheysville.
On Wednesday morning, Kyger walked out of her house and noticed the bow was missing from the sled.
“I though, ‘Did somebody take my bow off?’” Kyger said.
Sure enough, someone had. Or something, rather.
When Kyger looked above her, the bow was hanging about 60-feet up in the air, pinned to a squirrel’s nest.
“He must have wanted to decorate for Christmas,” Kyger said with a laugh.
Kyger said the squirrels on her property are not very shy, as she’s fed all the critters in her yard for 50 years.
And this isn’t the first time the squirrels have snatched something for their nests — Kyger said she had an old chair cushion she threw behind her barn, which the squirrels and birds picked fluff from to help build their nests.
Squirrels, opossums, groundhogs, foxes and rabbits all come to visit her house, she said.
“I keep track of little things that happen for my grandkids, and I want to write that in my book, saying, ‘The squirrel thought he needed the bow more than the sled,’” Kyger said, adding that she hopes it stays up there for a while.
