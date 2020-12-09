The Orioles continue to stock their minor-league system with young pitchers.
And many of those young hurlers have ties to Virginia.
The latest is right-hander Garrett Stallings, 23, a native of Chesapeake who grew up going to nearby Harbor Park to watch the Triple-A Norfolk Tides - the top farm team of the Orioles.
Stallings was traded earlier this month with Jean Pinto from the Angels to the Orioles as Baltimore dealt Major League veteran Jose Iglesias to the West Coast team.
"It is definitely a dream come true," Stallings said Tuesday of being with the Orioles. "It is definitely a cool experience I am now with the Orioles."
Other pitchers in the farm system of Baltimore include Turner Ashby graduate Brenan Hanifee, JMU product Shelton Perkins, former VCU pitcher Connor Gillispie, Randolph-Macon's Nick Roth and Zach Peek, who went to high school in Bedford County and was traded to the Orioles from the Angels in a separate deal nearly a year ago.
The Rule 5 draft will be held Thursday at the virtual Winter Meetings for Major League Baseball and Hanifee is eligible. He was drafted in the fourth round by the Orioles in 2016 and pitched for Single-Frederick of the Carolina League in 2019. Frederick learned Wednesday it would not be a Baltimore affiliate in 2021 and would instead be part of an amateur draft league.
In a recent study by MLB.com, Hanifee was listed as the No. 28 prospect in the Baltimore system while Stallings was at No. 26.
Stallings and Peek got to know each other after both were drafted by the Angels in 2019. Peek and Perkins were at Instructional League in Florida earlier this fall.
"We were together all that first year. I was sad to see him get traded," Stallings told the News-Record about Peek. "Fortunately, I get to join him again in a new atmosphere. He has reached out to me to congratulate me."
Stallings recalls watching minor-league games in Norfolk.
"As a little kid, I couldn't believe how fast those pitches were going," he said. "To be in this organization is a dream come true."
Stallings said he was 7 or 8 when he first saw his first Major League game in person, at Camden Yards in Baltimore.
"I went there with my brother, my mom and some friends and I even have a picture in an Orioles' shirt," said Stallings, who added his grandfather grew up in Baltimore.
He said two players he followed were Miguel Tejada, who he saw play in Norfolk with the Tides, and infielder Brian Roberts - a product of the University of North Carolina and the University of South Carolina. Roberts played with the Orioles from 2001 to 2013.
Stallings became more of a strikeout pitcher after his sophomore year of college.
"I just knew I had to change something if I wanted to continue to have success and play the game at a high level," he said Tuesday. "I messed around with my delivery a little bit. I knew I had to throw the ball a little harder. At the end of the day it made me more confident and at the end of the day the strikeout numbers climbed pretty high."
Stallings was drafted by the Angels out of the University of Tennessee in the fifth round. Peek, from Jefferson Forest, was taken the same year in the sixth round out of Winthrop. Peek came to the Orioles as the Birds sent veteran pitcher Dylan Bundy to the Angels.
Off the field, Stallings is very involved in the community.
"I know the impact it can make because I have been there myself," he said of signing autographs for youth. "I think I will continue to (be involved) my entire career."
Stallings spent about a month at the alternate site of the Angels this past summer. He did not pitch in the minors after he was drafted in 2019.
"It was my first time pitching in a game in (several) months," he said. "I got to pitch one game at Angels' Stadium. That was an awesome experience. It was really a neat experience being around Major League players."
The Harrisonburg and central Shenandoah Valley area has strong roots with the Orioles.
Former Virginia Tech star Johnny Oates was a catcher and manager for the team before he died in Richmond in 2004.
Larry Sheets, a Staunton native and former EMU basketball player, was the Orioles' MVP in 1987.
Former Harrisonburg Turks' outfielder Steve Finley played for the Orioles in 1989-90. Chris Hoiles, a catcher, also played for the Turks and Orioles.
The current general manager of the Orioles is Mike Elias, a native of Alexandria.
BURKHOLDER HEADED TO POLAND
The European pro hoops adventure continues for Kirby Burkholder, a 2010 Turner Ashby graduate and a former basketball standout as well at JMU.
The Bridgewater resident is slated to leave Thursday for Torun, Poland. She found out the job on Monday and signed a contract on Tuesday. Her agent is based in Brazil.
"It's a good women's league," she told the News-Record on Wednesday. She said she played in Poland before as a visiting player with a club in Hungary.
The 2014 player of the year in the Colonial Athletic Association, Burkholder is headed to a city of about 200,000 people in the central part of Poland.
Burkholder, 28, has spent part of the past three seasons playing for two clubs in Hungary. Before that she played in Belgium and Italy. She averaged more than 20 points and nine boards per game as a senior for JMU.
LOWE OF RAYS REFLECTS
Newport News native Brandon Lowe and Baltimore native Adam Kolarek - both of whom played at the University of Maryland - were part of a Zoom event hosted Tuesday night by the Shirley Povich Center at Maryland. Povich is the former sports editor and columnist with The Washington Post.
Lowe, who went to high school in Suffolk, hit three homers in the 2020 World Series that the Dodgers won over the Rays. He faced Kolarek once and the lefty fanned Lowe.
"I had never faced AK. He makes every lefty (hitter) look terrible," Lowe said Tuesday. Lowe was not a high recruit coming out of high school. "I think I was 150 (pounds) soaking wet" as a freshman, he said.
The lefty hitter was an All-Star for Tampa Bay in 2019. What was 2020 season like with the pandemic and protocols? "I think the worst part about it was the food. I don't feel like you ever had a fresh meal," said Lowe, noting the boxed meals the team was given much of the shortened season.
JMU BASEBALL
Besides Perkins, other pitchers drafted out of JMU in 2019 were Dan Goggin (17th round, Mets), Springfield native Kevin Kelly (19th round, Indians) and Roanoke native Nick Robertson, who went in the seventh round to the Dodgers. Robertson was part of Instructional League with the Dodgers this fall.
Jeff Garber, a former JMU infielder, played in the minors for the Royals and was a manager in the farm system of Kansas City in Wilmington, Delaware. The Blue Rocks learned Wednesday they most likely would be a farm team of the Washington Nationals in 2021 after being with the Royals since 2007 in the Carolina League. Garber is now the co-field coordinator in player development with the Nats.
Former George Mason University and Orioles' catcher Chris Widger was the Wilmington manager in 2019.
