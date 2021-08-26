BOWIE, Md. - Virginia native Garrett Stallings was in Nashville last December getting ready to go out to dinner with his girlfriend, who is from Tennessee.
After taking a shower, he checked his phone at his hotel - only to find in just minutes he had received about a dozen calls and messages.
"That was odd; there wasn't a lot going on with COVID and stuff," recalls Stallings, 24, whose mother, Kathryn (O'Brien), graduated from James Madison in 1987.
A 6-foot-2 right-handed pitcher from Chesapeake, Stallings learned he had been traded by the Angels to the Baltimore Orioles. He was drafted in the fifth round out of the University of Tennessee by the Angels in 2019.
"I put my phone in the charger before going out," notes Stallings, standing in the shade on the concourse at Prince George's Stadium with the temperature in the high 90s Wednesday. "I called one of the field coordinators [with the Angels] and they told me I had been traded. I didn't know what to think at the time. Obviously, I was excited it was the Orioles, and I was back on the East Coast, kind of where I grew up."
The Orioles traded veteran infielder Jose Iglesias in the deal that landed Stallings and Jean Pinto, another minor league pitcher.
"You have to take it as a good thing," Stallings added. "Someone valued you and traded you for a big leaguer. It has worked out so far. I have enjoyed this season and I have learned a lot. I am really happy to be in this organization. I remember watching [Iglesias] make SportsCenter type plays when I was a kid; he has been playing for a long time. It was almost like I had been drafted again, with all of the love and support from friends and family. It is out of your control - you just have to play ball."
Stallings knows former JMU pitcher Matt Marsili, now in the minors with Kansas City.
The trade to the Orioles also meant a reunion for Stallings with fellow pitcher Zachary Peek, who grew up near Lynchburg and was traded by the Angels in 2019 to the Orioles in the deal that sent veteran pitcher Dylan Bundy out west. Peek and Stallings were drafted back-to-back by the Angels and spent time together while in that organization.
"We had a connection there; we talked about being from Virginia," Stallings said. "He went to Winthrop and I trained at a facility not too far from there. I met some small circles through him. Baseball is such a small world. I am playing this week against Andre Lipcius [of Erie], who was one of our big hitters at Tennessee. He is also from Virginia and lives right outside of Williamsburg. It is a small world."
Peek worked out in Harrisonburg this past winter at Next Level Athletic Development at the suggestion of Turner Ashby graduate Brenan Hanifee, who has been in the Orioles' system since 2016.
"I met him at spring training this year," Stallings said of Hanifee, who is out for the season after Tommy John surgery. "An electric arm with a really good slider. He was fun to watch pitch. He was friendly to me."
Stallings was promoted earlier this month from high Single-A Aberdeen to Double-A Bowie, an affiliate that plays its home games at Prince George's Stadium about 10 miles east of the nation's capital.
In 17 games with Aberdeen, including 16 starts, he was 8-3 with an ERA of 4.39.
"He is definitely a strike thrower," Bowie pitching coach Justin Ramsey said Thursday. "He is very competitive and throws a two-seam and four-seam fastball, slider curve and change."
He made his first start at the Double-A level here on Tuesday and gave up four earned run in five innings with four walks against Erie, a farm team of the Detroit Tigers.
"I felt good going out there - obviously not one of my better starts but I'm glad for the opportunity to fight through and finish strong," he said. "I am trying to take advantage of my opportunities. I was fortunate to get called up to Double-A, which is something I wanted to do by the end of the season. I just want to finish strong. I just need to get back to attacking people."
"He was pressing a little bit in the third inning," said Ramsey, a California native who pitched in college at Oral Roberts.
The parents of Stallings were at the game Tuesday along with relatives on his mother's side of the family from the Richmond area and relatives on his father Christopher's side of the family from Northern Virginia. His parents recently moved to Heathsville in Northumberland County.
Also moving up from Aberdeen to Bowie was Roanoke native J.D. Mundy, who was signed last year as a non-drafted player out of Radford University. He played for Covington in the Valley Baseball League and began his college career at Virginia Tech.
Mundy went on the Injured List earlier this week after hitting 15 homers this year with two teams.
"He is one of the purest hitters I have come across. He knows the ins and outs of his swing," Stallings said. "He tries to foul pitches off so he can crush the next one. He is a brilliant mind; he has been very fun to watch."
Former JMU pitcher Shelton Perkins was teammates with Mundy at Aberdeen earlier this season. "He is raking, man," Perkins said of Mundy.
Stallings grew up in Great Bridge - the home area of several Major League players, including David Wright, B.J. Upton, Justin Upton, Mark Reynolds and former Virginia standout Ryan Zimmerman.
When Stallings was at Grassfield High, several local Major Leaguers did a Home Run Derby to raise money. "We ended up raising $50,000 for an indoor hitting facility," Stallings said. "I got the bat Mark Reynolds used and he signed."
