STANLEY — It’s hard to miss the black-and-blue ribbons lining Main Street when you drive into Stanley. For residents, the ornaments are an honor in mourning for a smiling face gone too soon: Nick Winum, a Stanley Police officer who was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 26.
But inside the social hall of Stanley Volunteer Fire Department Company 24, over a hundred people gathered Saturday with hearts and bellies full of joy to raise funds for Page County police departments at Bluegrass Behind the Badge.
The musical event was organized by several community members with law enforcement connections to rally enthusiasm and demonstrate the town’s pride in its police force.
“We just wanted to put something together for the law enforcement officers and their families because the last year or two, there’s be a lack of respect for them,” said co-organizer Greg Hall. “After the tragedy ... we thought something nice would show the community really supports them and respects them for all they do.”
The Hall family, Rogers family and Good family worked to bring the evening together with several concessions and auction items available to raise funds for Page County’s four police departments.
After a year without lawn parties and shows, the social event decorated in balloons and shimmering blue streamers radiated with a buzzing energy. Packed inside the hall, rows of families enjoyed fine pickings from a line-up of bluegrass talent from Virginia, Maryland and West Virginia alongside visitors who traveled across county lines to contribute their love and support.
Sue Limerick, Madam President of the Virginia Fraternal Order of Eagles, presented a donation of $2,500 alongside her husband, David, representing the Fredericksburg chapter 4123.
She said the good music and good cause made for a perfect lead into spring.
“I think it’s awesome,” she said. “I hoped it’d be this busy.”
On both sides of the hall, silent auction items such as handcrafted goods and 38 varieties of pastries lined the room, tempting guests to contribute to the cause. But the crowd wasn’t particularly interested in gifts to take home — they just wanted to give.
“The love and support we’ve gotten from you guys, I can’t even say,” Stanley Police Chief Ryan Dean said. “We’ve had so much love and support over the terrible tragedy. That’s hard to believe for a small town.”
Winum, who joined the department in 2016 after serving with Virginia State Police as a trooper for 10 years, was the first officer shot and killed in the line of duty in the Shenandoah Valley in nearly 40 years. His sudden death drew nationwide attention, and a two-hour memorial service in early March was attended by several hundred police officers from across the state.
“Bluegrass Behind the Badge” shirts were available for $20 each, but the last shirt was put for sale by auctioneer Jeff Shenk of Luray. He started the bid at $50 until the frenzy of back-and-forth negotiations ended at $100.
Participating bands included Back Creek Valley Boys, Copper Canyon and Blue Ridge Thunder.
Blue Ridge Thunder is fronted by singer Tim Lansbury of Luray, who was unable to attend due to COVID-19, but guitarist Jacob Hensley said the band was honored to play a set in tribute of local law enforcement.
“To raise money for them, pay them back for all they do for us,” Hensley said.
Audience members, such as Douglas Berry and Paul Finch of Madison County, rewarded the musical acts with thunderous applause and bright smiles, infectiously passed around the hall.
“It’s for a good cause. We need to take care of the police out here,” Finch said.
On GoFundMe, a memorial fundraiser dedicated to the family of slain officer Winum had a goal of $10,000. As of Saturday, the website showed $89,600 raised.
Bluegrass Behind the Badge raised $15,540 to be split evenly between the four police departments in Page County.
“It looks to be extremely successful,” Dean said. “Beautiful day, you couldn’t ask for anything more than the support here.”
