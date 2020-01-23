STANLEY — As 9-year-old Brayden Rodriguez left to go to the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md., for lifesaving treatment on Wednesday, his family hit a detour.
A convoy of police cars, fire trucks and ambulances escorted the family through Stanley Elementary School, where 400 of Brayden’s classmates cheered him on.
“It was like Christmas,” said Brayden’s father, Ed Rodriguez. “It was really overwhelming.”
Brayden will spend roughly the next four to eight weeks undergoing a clinical trial for gene therapy for the treatment of severe combined immunodeficiency.
The rare disease killed Brayden’s older brother, Brody Rodriguez, in July 2008.
SCID hinders a child’s body’s ability to fight off illnesses because of a lack of T cells — cells needed for the immune system to fight off infections. The “T” stands for thymus, the gland from which they originate.
In April, a study by researchers at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis and NIH showed that eight babies had been cured by gene therapy that used HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.
Brayden will go through a similar treatment at NIH.
Stanley Elementary School Principal Suzanne Dupuis said his classmates wanted Brayden, a fourth-grader, to know that he’s not fighting alone.
“He’s such a sweet little kid,” she said. “He’s always positive ... upbeat.”
She said everyone loves Brayden.
“We are family,” she said. “Stanley [Elementary] is family. He’s one of ours.”
Carrie Zimmerman, a fourth-grade teacher and longtime friend of the Rodriguez family, said the school wanted Brayden to know he had their support.
“I know Brayden has been very strong,” she said. “We wanted to do everything we can to support him and his family.”
Classmate Dawson Hunsberger, 9, said he’s going to miss seeing his friend every day.
“He’s smart and funny,” Dawson said “He’s always cheering you on.”
Caelyn Lucas, a classmate and neighbor, said she’s known Brayden all of his life. She said he’s always there for her.
“He’s kind,” she said. “Whenever you’re upset, he always cheers you up.”
Ed Rodriguez said his son is prepared for the treatment, both mentally and physically.
On Tuesday, Brayden went to the barber to have his head shaved in preparation for chemotherapy.
“He didn’t want to see his hair fall out at the hospital,” he said. “He wanted it to go on his terms.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.