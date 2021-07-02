A Stanley woman charged in connection with possessing roughly 29 pounds of methamphetamine pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg.
Danica Strate, 33, pleaded guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
Her boyfriend, Gene Anderson Stidham, 41, pleaded guilty on Jan. 13 to felony conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and felony possession of a machine gun while committing a drug crime.
Both are scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 12. Both face up to life in prison.
The investigation into the couple began on Nov. 26, 2019, when police searched Stidham’s Stanley home, according to a statement of facts filed by prosecutors and signed by the defendants.
Inside the home, police found a variety of items containing a white crystal substance, later confirmed by a state drug lab to be methamphetamine. Some of the drugs were found in a diaper bag.
Plastic bags were also found in the diaper bag.
Police also found the home had a Lorex wireless security system.
The document states that the video from the system showed Strate, who was Stidham’s live-in girlfriend, walk out the back of the house with a multicolored duffel bag and a blue and black duffel bag.
Police say she put the bags underneath a deck and returned inside the home.
At some point, police say, the two go to the backyard, get the bags and hop over a fence.
They cross a drainage ditch and get into a waiting SUV.
Based on intelligence, the document states, police went to Stidham’s stepfather’s house and found the two duffel bags.
Inside the bags, police found additional methamphetamine, packaging supplies, $33,000, a loaded Smith and Wesson firearm and prescription narcotics.
Police also found 16 oxycodone pills in a patrol car after Strate was taken to jail.
“When officers asked Stidham about the white crystal substance located in the house, he stated it was all his and none of it was Strate’s,” the document states. “When Stidham was asked about the video showing him and Strate jumping the fence in his backyard with two large duffel bags, he stated that he took overnight bags because he did not think he was coming back to his house that night. Stidham told officers that the bag contained only clothes.”
In front of a magistrate, the document states, Strate admitted that the vial found in the patrol car had been hidden in her bra and stated, “I’m sorry sir for doing that.”
Despite Stidham’s claims, the document states Strate “regularly sold methamphetamine.”
Both are being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange.
