SALEM — They were two runners from a pair of local high schools in the same Bull Run District and from two towns separated by a total of just 23 miles.
And despite the differences in age and experience on Thursday, both East Rockingham's Patrick Stapleton and Luray's Sam Liscomb had similar thoughts on their first experience running at the highest level of high-school competition.
“It was awesome," said Liscomb, who is a senior captain for the Bulldogs boys cross country team. "This experience will last a lifetime. I’m very grateful for it.”
Stapleton (18:27.5) finished 22nd and Liscomb (18:28.5) followed just behind him at 23rd in the competitive boys race at the Virginia High School League Class 2 cross country championships on Thursday at Green Hill Park in Salem.
For both runners, it was their first time running at the state meet. That meant even more to Liscomb, who was joined there by all of his Bulldog teammates.
“I would’ve hoped to do a little better today, but I’m just proud of my teammates and what we accomplished this year," said Liscomb, whose team won the Region 2B meet last week. "It’s something great and something we won’t forget.”
Conner Janney (19:10.9) came in at 36th for Luray, followed by Brandon Shores (19:39.9) in 44th, Phillip Roy (19:44.0) in 46th and Calder Liscomb (20:50.4), J.T. Drake (20:51.3) and Mason Ryan (21:40.4) to round out their roster.
Other notable local runners included Buffalo Gap's Ben Cromer (18:47.8), who finished 30th in the boys race, while Stonewall Jackson's Zach Wine (18:26.8) finished 21st — just ahead of district rivals Stapleton and Liscomb.
“I feel great about the race," Stapleton said. "I knew what I wanted to do, in terms of time and place, and I did exactly that.”
The Bulldogs finished seventh as a team with 155 points. Alleghany, meanwhile, brought home the school's first-ever state title with a dominating performance.
“I’m just thankful I got to run here with my team," Liscomb said. "That’s always been the main goal. During my freshman year, we weren’t able to complete that. Going out there as a senior and being able to take a team to states and compete with all my teammates — man, it’s an awesome feeling.”
In the girls' race, Strasburg's Claire Keefe (20:55.3) was seventh and Macy Smith (21:50.3) finished 13th. Clarke County's Ellen Smith (22:00.0) finished 15th.
The Eagles scored 97 points and finished third while Strasburg scored 121 and was fifth. Radford (52) edged out Alleghany (60) for the girls' team title.
“I was definitely more excited than nervous going into the race," Stapleton said of his pre-race jitters. "Making it to states was an accomplishment in itself for me, so everything else is just a bonus. I’m happy with what I accomplished this season and I think it’s a great stepping stone for outdoor track.”
While Liscomb and Stapleton faced different situations entering their first experience at the state level, both runners agreed it was one they won't forget.
Now, for the East Rockingham junior, his focus has shifted to getting there again.
“Running in the state meet this year has made me super motivated to get back next year," Stapleton said. "Getting a state meet under my belt this year will hopefully put me in a great place for states next year.”
