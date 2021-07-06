The state is performing "after action reviews" on supply lines including those for personal protective equipment, according to Shawn Talmadge, Virginia deputy secretary of public safety and homeland security and Gov. Ralph Northam’s homeland security adviser.
"We need to have access to certain supplies at all times," Talmadge said.
Public and private hospitals and health groups struggled to get PPE at the beginning of the pandemic nearly a year and a half ago.
Much of the PPE was sourced from overseas in countries such as China, which was prioritizing PPE for its own citizens, and complications on supply chains stemming from the pandemic further limited access.
Talmadge said in-state production of PPE is one of the focuses of the "after action reviews." The reviews will be used to bring the governor recommendations to ensure future availability of products in a crisis.
"I can confirm this is a major topic of this evaluation," Talmadge said. "We have got to come out of this with a better understanding of the supply chain and better solutions for medical events like a pandemic."
Discussions about bringing back essential production from offshore sources reached a climax months ago. A key point is what happens to Americans when they are unable to get essential goods from foreign sources because American production of such goods has been greatly diminished.
"We've had some conversations here in the office regarding that, and we're trying to find the right in-between of opportunity and, let's face it, cost," Talmadge said.
A local mask manufacturer and state manufacturing group have said many purchasers of PPE have reverted back to old habits of sourcing cheaper foreign PPE as demand has dropped.
Valley Guard Supply, established by Chris Ashley and his brother Matthew, began production of masks in Harrisonburg after wanting to find a "solution instead of just putting a Band-Aid" on PPE sourcing by importing, Chris Ashley said in a previous interview.
In February, Northam announced the company would be investing $1 million, including state money, into the city facility for expanded production and the creation of 45 new jobs.
However, the company still only operates the single line it has had since it opened months after Northam's announcement as the company is facing problems with expanding, according to a previous interview with Nicky Swayne, general manager of Valley Guard Supply and CEO of the Shenandoah Valley Technology Council.
She said this not only has to do with reduced mask-wearing as vaccinations increase and COVID-19 restrictions end, but also because those who are still buying PPE are returning to old sources, namely offshored factories, because they’re cheaper.
Brett Vassey, president and CEO of the Virginia Manufacturers Association, said the same in another interview.
“It’s disappointing to see the state and the public health care procurement system has not rewarded the really monumental achievements of the manufacturers by at least procuring American-made products first instead of buying the cheapest product they can find,” Vassey said.
The cost of American goods is higher than foreign competition due things such as higher wages and the government vetting process for PPE, he said. But the American products are worth it, not just for their increased quality, but for the assurance that supply will be available when it is most needed, unlike when the pandemic first broke, Vassey said.
In January, President Joe Biden issued an executive order mandating federal purchasers prioritize American-made products, including steel and PPE, and both Swayne and Vassey said a statewide version would help reshoring efforts in the commonwealth.
"The Biden administration's effort to direct attention to incentivizing American-based manufacturing for critical supplies, I think that's a good idea," Talmadge said.
However, he said it is too early to say exactly what the reports will recommend for how to ensure availability of different necessities going forward.
He said options include stockpiling, mothballing industrial equipment and the kinds of just-in-time manufacturing agreements that worked during the pandemic.
"We have demonstrated the strength of private sector partnerships," Talmadge said. "We were able to very quickly gain access to critical supplies through working with our private sector partners."
One of the biggest hurdles to starting PPE production in the state was the regulatory process to obtain certification from the Food and Drug Administration and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, according to Talmadge.
Talmadge said discussions about ensuring the availability of essentials should not only be focused on PPE, but other goods and resources.
"Another thing I'm struggling in working on in the administration is what other industries do we need to reach out to start having these conversations," Talmadge said.
Put all your faith and hope in the government and what do you get...9 times out of 10....absolutely nothing but fleeced.
