Western State Hospital in Staunton, along with four other mental health hospitals in Virginia, ceased accepting new patients Friday, according to a letter from the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.
The letter cites an increase in patients and a lack of staff as the reason for the move. Three state mental health hospitals remain open for new patients.
“Despite our aggressive recruiting and retention strategies, state hospitals continue to lose staff while admissions continue to rise,” the letter states.
When a judge issues an emergency commitment order or temporary detention order, police attempt to bring the patient to a private hospital, including Sentara RMH Medical Center or others in the state. But if there’s no bed space, which police say is sometimes the case, they attempt to take the patient to one of the state’s mental health facilities.
The letter states that in fiscal year 2013, state hospitals averaged 3.7 new admissions per day compared to 18 now.
The letter also indicates that exit interviews show staff are leaving partly because the job is too dangerous. Since July 1, the letter states, there have been 63 injuries to staff and patients.
The hospital system has 5,500 positions, with 1,547 vacancies.
Over the years, several law enforcement organizations, police departments and sheriffs have expressed concern over the lack of bed space for mental health patients.
This left officers often driving across the state to bring a patient to a mental health facility with an open bed, creating a lack of officers on patrol.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the state’s move is troubling.
“It’s certainly going to be a problem,” Hutcheson said. “There’s going to be all types of fallout.”
Harrisonburg Police Capt. Jason Kidd said the move could hinder care.
“It creates a much longer delay,” Kidd said, adding that patients might not get care as quickly. “We’re going to be staying with that person until a bed is available.”
He said it could lead to more people being released before getting treatment.
Often holds are for 72 hours.
The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police condemned the temporary ceasing of admissions.
“There is literally no place for people to go who are in critical need of mental health services,” according to a statement from the organization. “The mental health system says it lacks capacity to meet the needs of the mentally ill. Law enforcement cannot answer this lack of capacity nor meet the expectations of the public when it comes to mental health care. Virginia is in a state of crisis, and no one is listening.”
The association states some in need of mental health treatment might be released without getting the services they need.
“Law enforcement does not have a viable choice: if an ECO/TDO is ordered and there is no psychiatric bed, the only option is street release,” according to the statement. “This is not a viable or responsible option for the treatment and care of an individual in mental health crisis.”
Hutcheson said the state’s move might make that a reality.
“That could be a definite possibility,” Hutcheson said.
Those hospitals still accepting admissions include Northern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Falls Church, Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Danville and Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Marion.
The state is monitoring staffing and patient levels at those hospitals, and changes could be made depending on the levels.
State Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, said the decision was unacceptable, blaming the shortage partially on President Joe Biden’s unemployment incentives that discourage some from working and Gov. Ralph Northam’s lack of leadership.
He said people in Virginia are not going to be able to get their mental health needs met.
“Every bird comes home to roost,” he said. “It’s a lack of leadership, and it’s dangerous for our community.”
He said it’s Northam’s responsibility to fix the problem, but he hasn’t shown any effort that he’s made to do it.
Although the idea of calling up the National Guard has been floated, Obenshain said, the General Assembly hasn’t even been provided with alternative options on how to proceed.
Calls to Northam’s office weren’t returned Monday.
