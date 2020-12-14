When Staunton native Jerry May made his Major League debut, each team had an outfielder that was a future Hall of Famer.
May - who have would have been 77 today - made his debut September 19, 1964 as a reserve catcher in a game for the Pittsburgh Pirates in San Francisco against the Giants.
The starting right fielder that day for Pittsburgh was Roberto Clemente and the starting center fielder for the Giants was Willie Mays, who hit his 44th homer of the season as his team beat May and the Pirates 13-4.
In his first at-bat in the majors, May popped out to third base against right-handed pitcher Juan Marichal - who also made the Hall of Fame.
Another starter for the Pirates was second baseman and future Hall of Famer Bill Mazeroski, the native of West Virginia who hit game-winning homer for the Pirates in the 1960 World Series against the Yankees.
Other members of the 1964 Pirates were pitcher Tom Butters, the future athletic director at Duke; and infielder Gene Alley, a Richmond native and graduate of Hermitage High.
May went to old North River High in Augusta County and began his pro career in the minor leagues in the Pittsburgh system in 1961 in Kingsport, Tennessee in the Appalachian League. A right-handed batter, May played for the Pirates through the 1970 season.
Some of his other teammates with the Pirates included first baseman Willie Stargell, who led the Pirates to the 1979 World Series win over the Orioles. Clemente and the Pirates also won the 1971 World Series, against the Orioles.
May played for the Kansas City Royals in 1971-72 and was traded by the team during the 1973 season to the New York Mets. His last tenure in the majors was with the Mets at the end of the 1973 season. May also played Triple-A for Charleston, West Virginia in the Pittsburgh system in 1973.
Ron Hodges, another catcher, made his Major League debut with the Mets in 1973. He was born in Rocky Mount and played in the Valley Baseball League with Harrisonburg while in college.
May played in 556 games in the majors and hit .234. He was born in Staunton on Dec. 14, 1943. May died in a farming accident in Augusta County in 1996.
Other Virginia natives who were catchers in the majors during his era were Randy Hundley and J.C. Martin. Hundley was born in Martinsville and Martin was born in nearby Axton. They were teammates with the Chicago Cubs in the early 1970s.
After May, the next Staunton native to make the majors was Larry Sheets.
He was drafted out of Staunton High in 1978 by the Baltimore Orioles and made the majors for the first time in 1984.
Sheets played basketball at EMU while playing in the minors for the Orioles. He turned 61 earlier this month.
