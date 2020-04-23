Businesses and organizations have had to adjust a lot since the COVID-19 pandemic became a national emergency and closed down many entertainment venues. But organizations are trying to do what they can to carry on and help the community when and where they can.
The American Shakespeare Center in Staunton announced last month that in response to the pandemic-forced suspension of activities, it will release four productions from its 2020 Actors’ Renaissance Season and three productions from its National Tour for streaming through a ticketed system on the company’s website, according to Sky Wilson, public relations manager for ASC.
The videos, all seven of which were filmed in cinema quality, will be distributed via a secure link, with the first four films from the Actors’ Renaissance Season premiering online at the end of March.
“After ending public performances on March 15, in accordance with directives from the state of Virginia, ASC transformed our beloved playhouse into a soundstage and quickly started filming the existing repertoire of both our Tour and Ren Season troupes,” said artistic director Ethan McSweeny, in a press release.
These digital offerings are provided under the name BlkFrsTV -- a tongue-in-cheek reference to the company’s Blackfriars Playhouse, the world’s only re-creation of Shakespeare’s indoor theater.
ASC began by releasing the comedy "Much Ado About Nothing" on March 26.
Later that week, ASC released both Part 1 and Part 2 of "Henry IV."
Finally, the Beaumont & Fletcher Jacobean comedy "A King and No King" joined the lineup.
The BlkFrs TV lineup will be available to purchase on the American Shakespeare Center website.
Patrons who purchase a streaming ticket will receive a secure video link and password. Tickets begin at $10.
“We’ve already been successful with this digitizing experiment. Our recent Facebook livestream presentation of the National Tour’s 90-minute 'A Midsummer Night’s Dream' was seen by some 25,000 Facebook visitors, who streamed 180,000 minutes, with an average audience of 1,500 households at any given moment,” said McSweeny.
In addition to the Actors' Renaissance Season, the company will release the three productions from the 2020 National Tour: "A Midsummer Night’s Dream," "Imogen (aka Cymbeline)," and Frank Galati’s adaptation of John Steinbeck’s "The Grapes of Wrath." The tour, whose work traveling from Maine to Texas was canceled in the midst of university closings, returned home to Staunton earlier this month.
In addition to those plays released for purchase, ASC announced the first week of April the addition of Midsummer 90 to its newly established streaming platform.
This production is its National Touring company’s family-friendly, intermission-less adaptation of "A Midsummer Night’s Dream."
Accompanying Midsummer 90 is a selection of new digitized educational content — including access to the company’s play-specific study guides, a free virtual tour of the Blackfriars Playhouse, and registration for three-day, four-class Virtual SHXcademy courses hosted live from the playhouse stage.
The content is designed to help parents create their own home curriculum or virtual classroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.