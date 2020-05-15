It’s arguably the most important trait to have as a wrestler, Jesse Knight said.
Without patience, the sport is difficult. The inability to hold back and wait for the right moment, puts you in a difficult one. Without some self-restraint, the sport becomes quite difficult for a wide number of reasons.
“You kind of just have to feel ‘em out and wait for the right moment, to be honest,” the Turner Ashby senior said. “Wrestling is all about patience and you just have to wait until you feel like you have the opportunity to capitalize. You go out there to try different moves and you just want to be able to show them you know how to wrestle. I was able to do that.”
Knight did that throughout the majority of his career and it especially paid off during his final season with the Knights as he won a second-straight state title. For that, he’s the 2019-20 Daily News-Record Wrestler of the Year.
“First, you start with just God-given talent,” Turner Ashby coach Marshall Smiley said when describing Knight. “He has some of the best feet I’ve ever seen — that’s not just big guys — and he has great feel. He picks up new techniques easily and can apply them to competition a lot sooner than most individuals. Aside from his talent, he’s a grinder. He works his tail off and wants to be great.”
That grind to become a great wrestler started at a young age for Knight, who said he began competing in the sport as a kindergartner. By the time he arrived at TA, Smiley and the rest of his coaching staff knew he was special.
“We knew Jessie was talented as soon as he walked into the room, but in order to be great you’ve got to developed fully as a person and wrestler,” Smiley said. “Our jobs as coaches aren’t just to teach wrestling, it’s about developing individuals. We preach character, work ethic, discipline, mind/body improvement, academics and so many other aspects that are important to them. ... I think that we helped him in those areas to grow and mature to be a more complete person and wrestler.”
He sure did. Knight captured the Virginia High School Class 3 heavyweight championship as a junior in 2019. That offseason, he won the National High School Coaches Association High School Nationals junior heavyweight championships at the Virginia Beach Amphitheater.
Shortly after his national championship win, he committed to continue his wrestling at the University of Virginia. He then capped off his high school career with an unbeaten season and another VHSL Class 3 heavyweight title.
“It makes everything feel good, just thinking about all the years that I’ve put in a lot of work for wrestling,” Knight said. “I’ve been involved with wrestling since I was in kindergarten, but I didn’t really start to wrestle seriously until fifth or sixth grade. It just makes it all worth it — moments like that inside the Salem Civic Center. It’s all worth it.”
Those moments are special for the TA coaches, too. Smiley said each time Knight knocked a goal off his list, a sense of pride came from it. He added that he won’t take for granted how special it was having a guy like Knight in the Turner Ashby wrestling room, noting how rare it is.
“I say it often when I talked about Jessie, but I’m just really proud,” Smiley said. “As a coach, you want to see kids reach their goals and do great things, but it’s the time in the trenches that I remember most. Watching him fight through the different adversities in his career and seeing him develop on a day to day basis is what I admire the most. He’s a tough kid that was going to do what it took to be great.”
Smiley said it wasn’t always an easy road for Knight despite how it may have appeared. While motivation was never an issue, Knight did face setbacks early in his career and then suffered different injuries late that could have derailed him a bit. Instead, Knight responded accordingly.
“I think he would tell you the early parts of his high school career were difficult,” Smiley said. “Figuring out how to lose and rebound back, how to practice a high level consistently and slowly improving in all those areas I mentioned earlier. As he overcame adversity and started building confidence he really took off, but it was because he was motivated to get better and find a way through what was holding him back as a wrestler and person.”
Now, Knight leaves the halls of TAHS as one of the program’s most decorated wrestlers of all-time. He said that’s something that means a lot to him personally because of the example it sets for future generations.
“I’m extremely proud,” Knight said. “I wanted to set a good example for the underclassmen and everything else involved with wrestling. I just want them to see leadership and realize that if they ever want anything, all they have to do is look at me and see the work they have to put in to accomplish those goals.”
Knight’s patience early on led him to more success as an upperclassman. His composure the past two seasons resulted in a pair of state titles. Now, he’ll have to restrain himself a little bit more as he begins a new journey with the Cavaliers and hopes to eventually rise back to the top.
“Right now, I’m just trying to block out all the negative stuff,” Knight said. “I am keeping my head focused on wrestling and keeping everything else out of the way. I’m locked in on the big picture.”
Just like he’s always been.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.