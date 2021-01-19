Editor’s note: The 6-foot-7 Steve Stielper is the all-time scoring leader for JMU in men’s basketball, tallying 2,126 points from 1976-80 before playing overseas. Named to the JMU athletic Hall of Fame in 2002, he spoke Monday to the News-Record:
DN-R: Where are you living now in Maryland and how do you spend your time?
Stielper: “I live in Abingdon, north of Baltimore, and I work in a middle school in what is called a student advocate, which is a liaison between the students and the staff. And I also coach volleyball at a high school, North County High School, and I also teach driver’s ed and teach tennis at the high school."
DN-R: What exactly is a student advocate?
Stielper: “A student advocate, obviously, right now we are virtual. We are just here to help. Another arm for the school to assist the young people. It is very hard obviously for that age group not socializing and being around their friends (in a pandemic) so we have Google Meets and use that venue to stay in touch with the students.”
DN-R: How did your experience growing up near Annapolis and your time at JMU prepare you for that role? How do you relate to kids today?
Stielper: "I grew up in Linthicum, which is in Anne Arundel County and not too far from BWI Airport. Through sports I was able to meet a lot of people and do a lot of things. I can relate to kids and listen to them. You have to listen. You have to let them know, positive or negative, that you want to give them input and guide them along. They like hearing about somebody who did something (unique) from their area."
DN-R: So how did you end up at JMU from your Maryland high school? Who were some coaches that helped you get there?
Stielper: "My trek to JMU began when my dad went to a game for Madison College – it didn’t become JMU until my freshman year, 1976-77. My father went to a game between Madison College and Maryland, Baltimore County. He came back and said, ‘Wow, I watched this team play. They look like a good squad.’ I went to a 5-star basketball camp and John Thurston, an assistant coach at the time, saw me. I didn’t get to play a heck of a lot at that camp but he continued to follow me as did (head) coach Lou Campanelli. We were blessed to have the great Ernie Nestor on the staff. JMU stayed in involved. I had some interest in others; I visited two other universities. JMU flew me down; I took an old puddle jumper to the airport at Weyers Cave on Easter weekend in 1976. It was a beautiful weekend all the way around. That is how I became a Duke. To this day I am very proud to be."
DN-R: As you may know your name is in the news as JMU senior Matt Lewis, with 1,799 points, is closing in on your all-time scoring record? If all goes well for him he may get the top spot.
Stielper: "First of all, I hope Matt gets there. He stayed four years and he has done a lot to get there. Yes, I follow Matt; he has the time and obviously he is a good player and a chance to play at the next level. He has the 3-point shot and I didn’t but that doesn’t make a whole heck of a lot of difference. He was going to get there anyway. It takes me back (to Harrisonburg days). I still talk to people about it, the Pat Doshs (former JMU teammate), and I have friends in Harrisonburg who keep me advised like Jonny Baker, who went to Broadway. We had terrific teammates like Linton (Townes), Jack Railey and Steve Blackmon – you can go down the line that I played with. First and foremost I wish Matt Lewis the best of luck. I think my name will still be remembered down there."
DN-R: You had 51 points at home against Robert Morris in 1979 and were 10th in the country as a junior at JMU at 25.7 points per contest. You averaged 20.4 points per contest in your four years. What are two or three things that stick out for you personally and as a team?
Stielper: "First of all what sticks out is we were victorious, we won. We were 71-33 in my four years, a terrific record. The game you are talking about the guys got me the ball in a position to score. Coach Campanelli and everybody never said, ‘Steve don’t shoot.’ My teammates were unselfish. I just remember Godwin Hall and the 5,000 people screaming. I will never forget it."
DN-R: The games with VCU were pretty intense. Seems like four years in a row every game at JMU went down to the last shot with the Rams. Was VCU the biggest rival when you were there?
Stielper: "Yes. Easily said, yes. I remember the rivalry very well."
DN-R: You are also in a softball Hall of Fame in Maryland?
Stielper: "I am in three Hall of Fames. We have a local Anne Arundel County Hall of Fame that has some pretty cool people in it. I made it to the Maryland Slow-Pitch Hall of Fame. I played 25 years of that. I also played some over-30 baseball and over-40 baseball. I played until I was about 51 or 52. Old-man time always wins. We played over 100 games a year. That started in Harrisonburg. I began playing softball for Wayne’s Hair Stylist through Wayne Crawford. That is where my softball started."
DN-R: How important was it to get your JMU degree several years after your career ended? What year was that?
Stielper: "It was about 20 years ago. At that time it was a regret of mine (not to finish). It all worked itself out. It is very important, obviously very important. Then I could tell my family I got my degree and finished what I started and be a graduate of JMU."
DN-R: You were drafted by the Indiana Pacers of the NBA in the eighth round in 1980 after playing at JMU. And did you consider playing overseas?
Stielper: "I did play overseas. I played two years in Spain and one year in Australia. I went out to Indianapolis, I was drafted by the Pacers. It was a three-day camp and it didn’t go my way. I probably realized it wasn’t going to the third day when Jack McKinney, the coach, looked over at me and called me Charlie. I knew my days in Indianapolis were numbered. I got to go to Spain and play there. I went to Charlottesville for a one-day tryout and I got an offer to go to West Germany or Spain. I selected Spain and I was a pretty successful scorer there, I think it was 25 (points) per game. Then I played in Australia and then came back and at age 25 moved on."
DN-R: What was it like to play at Sherman Dillard, who is second all-time in scoring at JMU with 2,065 points between 1973-78? Do you keep in touch with him?
Stielper: “We go back and forth a little bit on social media. My first year down there would have been his senior year but he broke his foot and he had a stress fracture. He came back my sophomore year. Being able to play with Sherman was an honor. He was the top guy and a tremendous basketball player and an even better person, a wonderful person. I know he coached at JMU and coached at Maryland (as an assistant) and he is at Iowa now (as an assistant). He used to work the Maryland basketball camps with Lefty Driesell. Sherman is great – to be mentioned in the same breath with him is awesome. I was lucky to be around so many good players in Harrisonburg. Several of the players I played with made the NCAA tournament after I left. Just a good time and we all got along more than anybody will ever imagine."
This interview was edited for clarity and space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.