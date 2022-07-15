WINCHESTER — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has cracked a cattle-rustling case that reportedly involved a Winchester-area resident.
According to a media release issued Thursday morning by Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Maj. Daniel R. Johnson, the pilfered cattle were returned Wednesday to their farm in Snowville, a small town in Southwest Virginia, by J&B Livestock Trucking of Edinburg.
Johnson said in the release that tips from the public helped investigators find the five cows and four calves that came up missing on July 1.
In a previous release, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said Christopher Eugene Gregory of Radford confessed to stealing the cattle and selling them to a man who lives in or near Winchester.
The alleged sale price was not disclosed, but according to BestFarmAnimals.com, full-grown cows are currently valued from $2,200 to $5,300 each and yearling calves are worth $850 to $1,550 each.
As of Thursday, online court records from Radford and Pulaski County did not indicate that Gregory had been charged with the theft, and he was not listed as an inmate in the New River Valley Regional Jail, which serves the areas where Gregory lives and where the cattle were stolen.
Investigators have not identified or charged the Winchester-area resident who reportedly bought the stolen cattle from Gregory. However, Winchester attorney Ryan L. Nuzzo said in an email to The Winchester Star that he represents the alleged buyer and that the man had no idea he was buying pilfered livestock.
"Essentially, Mr. Gregory placed an ad for the sale of the cattle in the Valley Trader, to which my client responded, and my client traveled down to Pulaski to purchase the cattle, which apparently Mr. Gregory did not have ownership or authority to sell," Nuzzo wrote.
The Valley Trader is a Stephens City-based publication that allows people to list items for sale.
Nuzzo wrote that he and his client worked with Pulaski County Commonwealth's Attorney Justin Griffith to return the cattle to their farm in Snowville. Nuzzo also noted that his client is just as much a victim as the farmer in this case because, at least for the moment, he has lost the money he paid for the livestock.
In Virginia, cattle theft is a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. That means Gregory, if convicted, would face up to 90 years behind bars.
While that is certainly a significant penalty, it's not nearly as severe as the punishment doled out to cattle rustlers in the Old West. Back in the 1800s, most cattle and horse thieves were lynched or shot.
