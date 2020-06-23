DAYTON — Half a century ago, The Thomas House was Dayton’s hot spot for dining, lodging and conversation. For decades, the kitchen high tops have seen the same guests day in and day out for a cup of coffee and a laugh, but beyond the trellises of ivy and swinging doors, change is brewing.
Since 1942, The Thomas House has been a pillar of the community, serving smiles in the form of home-cooked meals. The Thomas House has undergone several changes from serving as student housing to the local post office, but its brick walls and high ceilings have always welcomed guests. This year, the business is going back to its roots and reopening as a bed-and-breakfast for guests to step back in time to the style and lodging original owner Lottie Thomas envisioned.
Jack and Brenda Kearney purchased the property last August and have operated the restaurant portion of The Thomas House since then, but the timeless menu is reuniting with several signature Southern charms of the past.
Jack Kearney said the 10,000-square-foot building is the second oldest structure in Dayton. Dating back to the 1800s, ongoing revitalization work tips a hat to Thomas’ old blueprints found in the home, and Kearney said maintaining the integrity of its history and tradition are the focal points of his plans for the business.
“We’re going to follow through with some of the designs she never got to finish. … It has so much history, but it feels like it’s starting to fade away, so we’re trying to bring it back,” Kearney said. “It’s new meets old. … It’s a melting pot of the community.”
In the bakery, wafting aromas and techniques are the same as they were decades ago as the staff maintains several of Thomas’ original recipes down to using the original stand-up dough mixer.
Originally built as a dormitory for Shenandoah University, the “old building” that doubled to board visitors is being converted into a bed-and-breakfast, available for rent starting June 29.
Inside, the floors are lined with mostly original wood and each rental room polished with auctioned or refurbished furniture to maintain the antique appeal. Upstairs, a communal room dressed with modern deco light fixtures flirts with the vintage upholstery in a time-warped fashion. Local retailers are also highlighted in the multiperson room with select items for sale, such as locally crafted jewelry and kitchenware from Hopeful Things, located across the street.
Amy Kiracofe is known around town as the “Ambassador of Dayton,” but when she first moved into town in 1942, she spent every day crying, mourning her old life, friends and home back in Bridgewater. When Thomas heard the news of Kiracofe’s suffering, Thomas took the teenager under her wing and gave Kiracofe a job at The Thomas House bakery.
Offering a hand between baked bread and fresh cinnamon rolls, Kiracofe said her work and friendship with Thomas welcomed her and helped her find peace and happiness. Having the building restored to its former glory is priceless and invaluable to the town since Thomas represented all the good qualities of Dayton, Kiracofe said.
“It felt like being home,” Kiracofe said. “Mrs. Thomas is one of the adults who happened in my life that I dearly loved and always will. She was wholesome and a hard worker.”
In homage to Thomas, the Kearneys have also collected and reimagined Thomas’ most prized possessions, her souvenir plates, which line one of the suite’s walls as an elegant and imaginative wallpaper.
“She traveled all over the world and collected these, so we’re putting them all up,” Brenda Kearney said.
Several pieces of the Thomas family history have been passed on through word-of-mouth and between longtime guests, according to Brenda Kearney, who said Lottie Thomas’ descendants frequently come in for a meal and share forgotten memories of the past.
Kiracofe said a defining trait of The Thomas House has always been the open-door hospitality, offering a warm meal, cool drink or listening ear at the service counter for anyone who needs it.
“It’s like going home. It’s a part of the town, you know what I mean. It’s a part of the town. You can get a drink or go in and get a meal,” Kiracofe said. “It’s definitely a landmark.”
Some menu items have changed since switching ownership, such as the addition of smoked barbecue, sandwiches and wraps, but the heart of the restaurant still beats to Southern comfort food such as fried chicken and creamy mashed potatoes.
Under the rentable half of The Thomas House, private dining is also expanding in the open space connecting to the outside walkway for guests to enter separately. The private area is being fitted with slightly elevated retro glam to offer a more elegant option for dining parties.
While The Thomas House is a staple of Dayton’s past, it also plays a role in the nation’s history. The eight-room brick dwelling is located on the original Alexander Herring grant. Herring was an heir to an English nobleman, and his daughter, Bethesda, married Captain Abraham Lincoln. A familiar name, Bethesda and Abraham’s grandson is the very same Lincoln who grew up to become the sixteenth U.S. president.
The building’s exterior and several pieces of interior are a testament to the past and pay homage to Lottie Thomas’ vision and history, but the lodging attachment of The Thomas House reopening for business is exciting for town leaders since overnight options are far and few between. Town Superintendent Angela Lawrence said she is “delighted” to have The Thomas House operating in Dayton.
“The building and business have a long history in the Town and we are glad it remains. The updates to the restaurant interior look great. The addition of the bed and breakfast rooms will be a huge asset to the Town, to provide people a place to stay when visiting the Dayton area, attending our well attended festivals, and/or visiting family,” Lawrence wrote in an email. “We believe it will help all business in Dayton as it will create foot traffic and more exposure to Dayton.”
The Kearneys have lived in the Shenandoah Valley for a little over a decade and said they have big dreams for The Thomas House, including ambitions to attract tourists downtown. By enticing guests into town through Airbnb and keeping the same gaggle of loyal customers in the dining hall, Jack Kearney said he hopes the history of Lottie Thomas will carry on for generations and Dayton will grow in the hearts of many.
“Dayton should be a destination city,” he said. “I believe in this town, wildly. … We want to keep the idea of Thomas House alive.”
