With warm weather, comes heightened intensity in spring athletics.
And as we move into the third month without sports due to COVID-19, it’s hard not to think about what we would have been witnessing at this point in the season across the local high school sports scene.
From intense Rockingham County rivalries to historic quests, there was no shortage of intriguing storylines across the city/county this year. In fact, prior to the Virginia High School League canceling the spring season, this was expected to be one of the most intriguing seasons of the 2019-20 athletic year.
Instead, we can only think about the “what ifs” and run through the different scenarios through our heads as we now turn our attention toward the fall and wait for a decision from the VHSL on the latest developments there.
Until then, let’s take a look at some of the top storylines that would have been dominating the spring prep sports headlines at this time:
Turner Ashby-Broadway Baseball Rivalry
There’s just something different about that Turner Ashby-Broadway rivalry when it comes around during the spring sports season each year.
And last year, we saw it firsthand with the two teams experiencing very solid years despite both fielding two relatively inexperienced squads. The two teams finished as co-district champions in the regular season before the Gobblers won the Valley District tournament title at Harrisonburg High School in May.
This year, both teams had the potential for extended postseason runs. Broadway had arguably the area’s best player in Bryce Suters, along with solid pitching in guys like Wyatt Emswiler and Jacob Petersheim. The Knights, meanwhile, returned a majority of their roster and coach Andrew Armstrong said it was the best pitching staff his team has had since he took over as head coach.
Instead, we’ll have to wait until next year to see these two teams square off again. And while it will still bring the same intensity as before, it’s hard not to wonder how special this year could have been with how much talent each team had.
Wide-Open Valley District Softball Race
One year after Turner Ashby finished as the VHSL Class 3 state runner-up, the Valley District was set to be as competitive as it has been in recent years.
The Knights were younger this season with Carley Davis (Elon) and Makayla Cyzick (Winthrop) now playing at the Division I level, but still had solid experience in Jordan Brittle, Kaylin Howard and others.
When you throw in teams that flashed potential a year ago, such as Spotswood with Kaitlyn Fletcher and Emerson Adkins or Broadway with Grace Fravel, it’s hard not to think this could have been a league filled with parity.
A lot of talent will return to the Valley next season, but a competitive year of back-and-forth battles may have been lost due to COVID-19.
Experienced HHS Boys Soccer Squad
Harrisonburg has established itself as the premier team in boys soccer in recent years and that trend was expected to continue during the 2020 season.
The Blue Streaks were loaded with both depth and experience this year with 10 seniors on the roster. With players such as Anthony Lopez and Jonathan Pulido leading the way, Harrisonburg expected to compete for a Valley District title.
Around the rest of the district, teams lost significant amounts of talent. Spotswood has been the Blue Streaks’ biggest competition in recent years, but lost several of its top players. Harrisonburg was stocked with talent once again.
Instead, those 10 seniors will now depart HHS and what they could have accomplished during a lost senior season will be wondered about for the foreseeable future.
Another Spotswood Girls Tennis Run
After a surprising run last year, this year was expected to be even better.
The Spotswood girls tennis team was one of the biggest surprise stories of last year’s postseason, making a run to the VHSL Class 3 quarterfinals before coming up short 5-2 to Region 5D champion Abingdon on the road.
The Trailblazers made that run with no seniors in his lineup and a freshman at the No. 1 singles spot. Spotswood went 13-9, but got hot as postseason play begin and rode that success all the way to the state tournament.
SHS coach Austin Horner remained proud of his team at the end of last season and ecstatic about the team’s potential moving forward. What the Trailblazers could have accomplished this year after building confidence during last year’s run will now be an unknown.
East Rock 4x100’s Quest For History
At this point, if you haven’t heard of East Rockingham’s 4x100 girls relay team, you aren’t paying attention.
The Eagles 4x100 team has won the last three Virginia High School League Class 2 state championships. With Koschinya Jefferson being the only runner that graduated from last year’s squad, East Rock was set up for similar success this season.
Makayla Jones is fully recovered from a torn ACL she suffered in volleyball and is expected to run at Radford University next year. Ashley Crider and Glendealiz Rodriguez were both back and had strong individual showing during indoor.
But we’ll never know if they could have made it four in a row and that’s something that will be in the back of their minds, and ours, for quite some time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.