Right-handed pitcher Stephen Strasburg, just off the Injured List, started Friday night at home for the Washington Nationals and beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 before a crowd of 14,639.
Strasburg faced the minimum number of batters in the first three innings and gave up just one hit and no runs in the first five. He was lifted with one out in the sixth and his team leading 2-0.
Josh Harrison had an RBI single to give the Nationals a 2-0 lead in the fifth after doubles by Josh Bell and Kyle Schwarber. Bell had three hits in the win.
"I am just trying to be aggressive in the strike zone," Schwarber told Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) after the game.
ODU product Daniel Hudson, a Washington reliever, shut down the Orioles in the eighth and Brad Hand pitched the ninth in a non-save situation. Freddy Galvis hit a homer off Hand in the ninth before shortstop Trea Turner made a great play to end the game on a grounder. Strasburg got his first win since the 2019 World Series.
The series continues on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. and concludes on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Nationals Park.
NHL
The Washington Capitals, trailing 2-1 in the series going into Game 4 in Boston on Friday, lost 4-1 and now face a must-win Sunday.
Boston led 1-0 going into the third period and scored twice early in the period to make it 3-0. The series continues Sunday night in Washington at 7 with game 5 in the best-of-seven series.
NBA
The Washington Wizards begin a best-of-seven series at the No. 8 seed at Philadelphia on Sunday at 1 p.m.
The Wizards crushed the Pacers by 27 points in the play-in game on Thursday as Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook combined for 43 points.
WNBA
The Washington Mystics beat the New York Liberty 101-72 on Friday. Harrisonburg grad Kristi Toliver was part of the 2019 title team with Washington.
