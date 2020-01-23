For the last half year, Harrisonburg City Public Schools has been engaging employees, students and community members in creating a strategic plan for the school division that includes beliefs, a mission statement and goals that will be implemented beginning next school year.
A draft of the strategic planning document, which includes action items attached to each goal, was released by the school division on Wednesday.
The document begins by saying that institutions of power, as well as society at large, have failed in creating a community of equality and respect where each individual feels dignified and accepted.
To that end the goal of the strategic plan as a whole is to uphold beliefs of the school division, which include strengthening diversity, believing in the dignity and gifts of each individual, creating a safe space where everyone can thrive, and acknowledging that learning is a lifelong process.
A draft of the mission statement for the school division says: “Harrisonburg City Schools is a dynamic and diverse community where each person is valued and empowered to pursue their personal goals. Through deep commitment to each student and working together to meet the needs of all, we will empower students with dispositions and skills to be successful in school and beyond.”
The strategic planning document then outlines the six goals that will be implemented through action items:
• Develop support systems that will allow students to identify their own unique gifts. Action items for this goal include support teachers in project-based learning, support performance-based assessment, and equip students with tools to understand issues that affect marginalized people.
• Create learning opportunities to allow students to be communicators, problem-solvers and collaborators. To accomplish this students will be encouraged to think beyond the classroom, support an internalized sense of agency, support authentic learning based on the five C’s of communication, collaboration, creativity, critical thinking and civic responsibility.
• Revise systems and structures to advance equity and widen representation. Focus on accomplishing this goal will be on building diversity within staff, creating safe spaces for marginalized students, a review of all materials with all students in mind, creation of an environment including community connections to retain a diverse teaching population.
• Build authentic connections with diverse peers and adults. This will be accomplished by empowering students to build communities with peers, support of staff to build authentic relationships with students, strategies for family engagement.
• Provide students with resources to support them emotionally, physically and mentally. The many action items attached to this goal include ensuring mental health of staff members, identifying unique mental health needs of all students, viewing mental health needs through a culturally sensitive lens, have clear protocols for handling students in trauma, provide healthy nutrition and movement opportunities for students.
• Provide active, engaging and authentic learning experiences driven by student strengths and interests. A student-centric approach to learning will drive this goal, addressing the needs of students who are struggling to stay in school, and bringing the community into the classroom.
This strategic plan draft, which was collaborated on by more than 100 people including teachers, students, central office staff, business owners, elected officials and parents, will be approved at a later date by a core committee of 34 people.
Once approved by the committee, Superintendent Michael Richards will take the plan to the School Board for approval. The School Board may suggest changes to the plan before final approval. The goal is to have the plan approved with enough time to begin implementing goals by the 2020-21 school year.
To view the draft strategic plan follow the link on the school division website at harrisonburg.k12.va.us/District/3405-Strategic-Plan.html.
