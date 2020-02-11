Shamond Megginson scored 15 points to lead 11 Harrisonburg players in the scoring column as the Blue Streaks earned a share of their first Valley District regular-season title since 2007-2008 with a 78-34 rout of Turner Ashby on Tuesday at HHS.
Tre Butler and Michael Kuangu added 10 points apiece for the Blue Streaks while Jaziel Mensah had nine, Jazen Walker and D’Shawn Fields each finished with seven and Claudeson Tacy and Jesse Lichti chipped in with five apiece.
For the Knights, Garrett Spruhan had 11 points, Ethan Gerber added nine and Nick Griffin finished with six.
Harrisonburg (14-7, 9-1 Valley) will get a first-round bye before taking on Spotswood in the district semifinals on Monday in Penn Laird. Turner Ashby (7-15, 2-8 Valley) will travel to fourth-seeded Rockbridge County on Friday for a quarterfinal clash.
In other local sports Tuesday:
Boys Basketball
Eastern Mennonite 67, Roanoke Catholic 46: Trey Gillenwater poured in 22 points as Eastern Mennonite pulled away late for a 67-46 win over Roanoke Catholic in Virginia Independent Conference action in Roanoke.
Chance Church and Aviwe Mahlong added 14 points apiece for the Flames (18-6, 10-3 VIC) in the victory.
Girls Basketball
Turner Ashby 49, Harrisonburg 36: In Bridgewater, Addie Riner had 17 points and five rebounds and Leah Kiracofe added a double-double of 18 points and 11 boards as Turner Ashby earned a 49-36 Valley District win over Harrisonburg.
Alyssa Swartley added seven points for the Knights while Becca Shiflet finished with five points, six rebounds and four assists.
Leading the way for the Blue Streaks was Mariah Cain with 14 points while Jay Garcia added eight and Maribel Tirado and Maya Waid finished with five apiece.
Turner Ashby (20-2, 8-2 Valley) will host winless Waynesboro in a district quarterfinal in Bridgewater on Friday. Harrisonburg (9-12, 5-5 Valley), meanwhile, will get a bye before taking on top-seeded Spotswood in Penn Laird on Monday.
Page County 60, East Rockingham 33: Abbey Nauman and Caris Lucas had 16 points apiece as Page County earned a 60-33 rout of East Rockingham in Bull Run District in Shenandoah.
Taylor Hankins added 11 points and nine rebounds for the Panthers while Leah Hilliard had seven points and 10 boards.
For the Eagles, Sarah Smith had 10 points while Makenna Siever had eight and Lexi Baugher finished with seven.
East Rockingham (3-19, 1-13 Bull Run) will be the eighth seed in the Bull Run District tournament and travel to Luray on Friday for a quarterfinal contest.
Eastern Mennonite 37, Virginia Episcopal 23: In Harrisonburg, Halie Mast scored 19 points as Eastern Mennonite picked up a much-needed 37-23 Blue Ridge Conference win over Virginia Episcopal.
Maya Ferrell added 12 points, eight rebounds and five steals for the Flames (13-8, 6-5 BRC) while senior Samantha Forbes chipped in with three boards of her own.
Women's Basketball
Washington & Lee 80, Eastern Mennonite 60: In Lexington, the Royals trailed by 12 after the first quarter and lost 80-60 in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference contest at Washington & Lee. Chrissy Delawder (Broadway High) had eight points as EMU fell to 4-17, 3-12.
ODAC Lacrosse
The Bridgewater women were picked to finish seventh and Eastern Mennonite was pegged for 11th and last as the Old Dominion Athletic Conference announced the 2020 Women's Lacrosse Preseason Poll.
Washington & Lee was picked for first with 10 first-place votes. EMU opens its first season on the road at Juniata on March 7, with its first home game March 11 against Bethany.
Bridgewater opens its season at home Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. with Hood of Maryland. The six-team ODAC tournament begins April 29. Rachael Bragg is the Bridgewater coach while Katie Russo guides EMU.
Va. Tech At JMU
The James Madison women's lacrosse team hosts Virginia Tech at 5 p.m. today. The Hokies are No. 23 in the nation while the Dukes are coming off a loss this past weekend to North Carolina - who are top ranked.
- DN-R Sports Desk
