Jazen Walker hit two clutch free throws in overtime to help give host Harrisonburg its first win of the season in a 57-54 non-district overtime victory over Patrick Henry in boys basketball action at Roger Bergey Court on Tuesday.
Walker finished with 11 points for Blue Streaks (1-2) while Tre Butler led the way with 15 points and Claudeson Tacy finished with seven points and nine rebounds.
In other local sports Tuesday:
Boys Basketball
East Rockingham 74, Stonewall Jackson 26: Tyler Nickel had 19 points and a pair of blocks as East Rockingham coasted to a 74-26 rout of Stonewall Jackson in Bull Run District action in Elkton.
Tyce McNair finished with 10 points, nine assists and four steals for the Eagles (4-0, 1-0 Bull Run) while Kyle Evick added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Eastern Mennonite 85, Woodberry Forest 63: Aviwe Mahlong had 24 points, Chance Church had 21 and Trey Gillenwater added 19 as host Eastern Mennonite picked up a big 85-63 non-conference win over Woodberry Forest.
Adam Hatter added 17 points for the unbeaten Flames (7-0) in the victory.
Girls Basketball
Eastern Mennonite 33, Regents 13: Halie Mast scored nine points as Eastern Mennonite earned a 33-13 non-conference win over Regents in Harrisonburg.
Avery Nussbaum, Joelle Blosser and Maya Ferrell added six points apiece for the Flames (5-1) in the victory.
— DN-R Sports Desk
