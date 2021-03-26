Standout signal-caller Miller Jay continued his phenomenal junior season with three touchdown tosses as unbeaten Rockbridge County defeated Harrisonburg 35-19 in Valley District football action in Lexington on Friday afternoon.
Luke Mayr and Bret McClung were on the receiving end of two of those scores from Jay as the Wildcats built a two-touchdown lead and never looked back.
McClung also had a five-yard rushing score along with Nick Marando's four-yard rushing touchdown. Rockbridge (5-0)did turn the ball over five times in the win.
Despite the loss, the Blue Streaks (1-2) did take steps forward behind Keenan Glago's two-touchdown performance through the air. The junior quarterback connected with Javonte Chaco for the first score and Jazen Walker for the other.
Walker also had a 97-yard interception return for the Harrisonburg defense.
It was the second year in a row the Wildcats have defeated the Blue Streaks after a 34-29 victory a year ago. Before that, Rockbridge hadn't won since 2008.
In other prep sports:
Prep Football
Luray 36, Clarke County 14: Austin Holloway broke loose for three rushing touchdowns as Luray won its third straight with a 36-14 rout of Clarke County.
Bulldogs quarterback Dalton Griffith, a Frostburg State signee, had two rushing touchdowns in the victory. Brendan Fitzwater also hit a field goal for Luray.
With the victory, the Bulldogs (3-2)win their third straight over the Eagles and solidify themselves in Region 2B playoff race heading into the final week of the season. Clarke (2-1) was coming off a two-week pause due to COVID-19 issues.
Strasburg 14, Page County 7: Ryan Jenkins scored on a 9-yard run on the first offensive drive of the fourth quarter and it proved to be the difference as Strasburg rallied for a thrilling 14-7 win over Bull Run District rival Page County.
The only other score of the game for the Rams came on a 102-yard fumble recovery returned for a touchdown by Trey Stinnette when the Panthers fumbled the ball into the end zone with 6:14 remaining in the third quarter.
Page's only score came on a 15-yard from Hayden Plum in the first quarter.
With the loss, the Panthers' (3-1) playoff hopes took a bit of a hit while the Rams' (4-1) improved. Both teams, however, remain in solid position to reach the postseason after both Buffalo Gap and Staunton suffered losses on Friday.
Girls Soccer
Eastern Mennonite 2, Veritas 1: Freshman Sarah Drooger scored off an assist from Avery Nussbaum with five minutes remaining to lift Eastern Mennonite to a thrilling 2-1 win over Veritas in the season opener for both schools at EMHS.
Nussbaum also tied the game in the 67th minute with a goal off an assist from Sidney Rhodes. Emma Myers had nine saves in goal for the Flames (1-0).
